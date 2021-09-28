Apple Watch Series 6 oximeter is as good as a hospital, says USP – MacMagazine

According to a new study [PDF] gives University of São Paulo (USP), O Apple Watch Series 6 it is a “reliable way” to monitor oxygen saturation in patients with lung disease and may also help in future medical treatments.

The research, published in the scientific journal nature, compared the smartwatch with a pair of hospital pulse oximeters and examined approximately 100 patients from a pulmonology clinic with interstitial lung disease (IPD) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

According to the analysis, “strong positive correlations” were observed between the Watch and commercial oximeters when evaluating heart rate and oximetry measurements. While the Apple Watch tended to report higher oximetry values ​​(on average), the study “did not see any significant differences” for blood oxygen and heart rate values.

The study therefore concluded that “the Apple Watch 6 [sic] is a reliable way to get heart rate and SpO2 (oxygen saturation) in patients with lung disease under controlled conditions. The advancement of smartwatch technology continues to improve, and studies to assess accuracy and reliability in various types of diseases must be carried out.”

As we know, Apple implemented the oximeter on the Watch in 2020, allowing users to get a practical idea of ​​what the blood oxygen saturation looks like.

The company is also conducting its own studies in different areas, in partnership with different institutions. Last April, Apple closed a partnership with University of Washington it’s the Seattle Flu Study to analyze whether the Apple Watch could predict illnesses such as COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses.

A few days ago, too, the Biogen started a study with Apple and University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) to assess how sensors on the iPhone and Apple Watch can detect symptoms of autism, anxiety, and depression.

via 9to5Mac