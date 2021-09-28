Arnaldo: It’s not surprising what’s happening with Renato at Flamengo – 09/28/2021

Flamengo saved players against América-MG and ended up returning from Belo Horizonte with a draw on Sunday (26), when they could reduce the distance to the leader Atlético-MG in the Brazilian Championship. Coach Renato Gaúcho saving players in the straight points to prioritize the knockout, however, is nothing new, considering that it was already a standard in his time commanding Grêmio.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #164, Arnaldo Ribeiro states that one cannot be surprised with Renato Gaucho’s option to save players and considers that, even if Flamengo cannot fight to the end for the Brazilian title, the fans will be satisfied if of success in the cups, remembering that the team plays tomorrow to go to the final of the Libertadores and is also guaranteed in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

“Nothing is surprising about what is happening with Renato at Flamengo in the last few months of work at Grêmio, because of the choices he made in his recent career as a coach. I think the enchantment is not over, the enchantment is a matter for the analysts, for us , I think that for the fans it’s not over yet and the result counts for a lot for that. A classification for another Libertadores final, the fans will get involved with the cups, it was like that with the Palmeiras fan last season,” says Arnaldo .

?Let’s say that Renato, if he doesn’t manage to dispute the Brazilian title, which I find regrettable when it comes to Flamengo, he said there are I don’t know how many rounds, there are I don’t know how many points behind, there’s a direct confrontation, there’s a fight backstage, but if Renato wins both cups like Abel Ferreira won last year, will the fans praise him in the same way?, he adds.

Although he sees Flamengo with a team to win the three titles that are up for grabs, Arnaldo believes that the fan will not take it to the downside if the red-black club guarantees Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

“Flamengo has, as well as Atlético-MG, a team to play in all three, to fight for the three. I think the charm is not the charm with the fans, who are slowly returning to the field, it’s over, I don’t see that” , says Arnold.

In the comparison between the three main Brazilian clubs at the time, Arnaldo emphasizes that he considers Atlético-MG better coached by Cuca than Palmeiras by Abel Ferreira and Flamengo by Renato Gaúcho.

“I see Atlético-MG again in another stage, Atlético-MG has a team, Atlético-MG has a base, Atlético-MG is playing every game, Atlético-MG plays in the same way against any opponent Today I see Atlético-MG better trained than Flamengo and Palmeiras,” he concludes.

