Athletico has the chance to surpass R$ 40 million in prizes in case of a spot in the final of the Sudamericana | athletico-pr

the athletic has an extra motivation for the duel with Peñarol, at 9:30 pm this Thursday, at Arena da Baixada, for the semifinal of the Sudamericana. Qualifying for the final would represent at least R$ 10 million more in the rubro-black coffers and would make the club exceed R$ 40 million in prizes for the season.

Athletico has three hanging on Sula

Pedro Rocha is the target of racist attacks

Athletico already has R$ 29.9 million guaranteed in prizes for having reached the semi of the Sudamericana and the semi of the Copa do Brasil.

If it passes through Peñarol, the club gets at least another 2 million dollars (R$ 10.6 million), which is the prize given to the vice-champion.

The value could double if the club wins the South American title, reaching 4 million dollars (R$ 21.3 million at the current price).

Hurricane has the advantage over Peñarol after winning 2-1, with goals from Terans and Pedro Rocha, at Campeón del Siglo. At the Sudamericana, the goal as a visitor is a tie-breaker.

So, to guarantee a spot in the decision and at least R$ 10.6 million, Athletico could even lose 1-0. A 2-1 defeat would lead to penalties, and any other defeat would represent elimination.

1 of 1 Athletico welcomes Peñarol at 9:30 pm on Thursday — Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Athletico welcomes Peñarol at 9:30 pm on Thursday — Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol

These awards, of course, should help in the balance sheet. The club has not closed in the red since 2013 – at the time, Baixada was closed for works, and the Hurricane had a deficit of R$6.1 million. Last year, for example, the club had a surplus of R$ 134.4 million.

In addition to the awards, the sale of players has been another important source of income for the club in recent years. In this regard, the club already has 6 million euros (R$ 36.8 million) guaranteed by the sale of striker Vitinho to Dynamo Kiev, in August.

2021 South American Awards

Group stage: 900 thousand dollars (BRL 4.8 million)*

900 thousand dollars (BRL 4.8 million)* Final Octaves: 500 thousand dollars (BRL 2.6 million)*

500 thousand dollars (BRL 2.6 million)* Quarterfinals: 600 thousand dollars (BRL 3.2 million)*

600 thousand dollars (BRL 3.2 million)* Semifinal: 800 thousand dollars (BRL 4.2 million)*

800 thousand dollars (BRL 4.2 million)* Runner-up: 2 million dollars (BRL 10.6 million)

2 million dollars (BRL 10.6 million) Champion: 4 million dollars (BRL 21.3 million)

2021 Cup of Brazil Awards

Third phase: BRL 1.7 million*

BRL 1.7 million* Final Octaves: BRL 2.7 million*

BRL 2.7 million* Quarterfinals: BRL 3.45 million*

BRL 3.45 million* Semifinals: BRL 7.3 million*

BRL 7.3 million* Runner-up: BRL 23 million

BRL 23 million Champion: BRL 56 million

2021 Brasileirão Awards

Champion: BRL 33 million

BRL 33 million Runner-up: BRL 31.3 million

BRL 31.3 million 3rd place: BRL 29.7 million

BRL 29.7 million 4th place: BRL 28 million

BRL 28 million 5th place: BRL 26.4 million

BRL 26.4 million 6th place: BRL 24.7 million

BRL 24.7 million 7th place: BRL 23.1 million

BRL 23.1 million 8th place: BRL 21.4 million

BRL 21.4 million 9th place: BRL 19.8 million

BRL 19.8 million 10th place: BRL 18.1 million

BRL 18.1 million 11th place: BRL 15.5 million

BRL 15.5 million 12th place: BRL 14.6 million

BRL 14.6 million 13th place: BRL 13.7 million

BRL 13.7 million 14th place: BRL 12.8 million

BRL 12.8 million 15th place: BRL 11.9 million

BRL 11.9 million 16th place: BRL 11 million

Athletico’s upcoming games 🌪️