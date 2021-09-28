Atlético Goianiense announces the resignation of coach Eduardo Barroca

Atlético-GO announced, in the early afternoon of this Monday (27), the resignation of coach Eduardo Barroca from the command of the professional squad. The club starts preparing to face Fortaleza under the command of Eduardo Souza, technical assistant of the permanent committee. Adson Batista, president of the team, spoke through his official Twitter:

“After a meeting with Eduardo Barroca, we reached, in common agreement, the decision to leave the coach. We followed a great fieldwork at the club with great acceptance from the cast. This was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve made in my career, because it’s a great professional and a human being. Atlético continue the work with the club’s permanent technical committee. We thank Eduardo Barroca for the four months of work.”

Check the note: