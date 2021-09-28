Atlético-MG makes a mystery about Diego Costa, Savarino and Keno on the eve of a duel with Palmeiras | athletic-mg

Total mystery in the City of Rooster. Atlético-MG is training on the eve of the decisive duel in Libertadores, against Palmeiras, without revealing information about the clinical situation of strikers Diego Costa, Keno and Savarino, embezzlement against São Paulo.

The club will not give details if the players trained normally and if they will be related to the match this Tuesday, at 21:30, in Mineirão. On the other hand, it was possible to see Jefferson Savarino and Diego Costa, both wearing boots, in the main field of CT, before the start of the warm-up.

Galo needs a simple victory to be a finalist, after 0-0 against Palmeiras, in the first leg. The presence of Diego Costa in the semifinal decision would be a big surprise. Behind the scenes, its use is evaluated with minimal chances of happening.

The shirt 19 was injured in the thigh in the first confrontation, in the second half. Atlético had reported “inconvenience in the left thigh” of the center forward, without giving the result of the imaging exam. The club does “intensive treatment” for the player to recover, but it is unlikely.

Jefferson Savarino, on the other hand, entered the transition from a thigh injury last Friday, he even trained in dribbling with Cuca in the role of defender. It wasn’t related against São Paulo, but it has more chances than Diego Costa, even though it is difficult.

Keno also did not travel to São Paulo for the Brazilian game. Last minute low in the new 0-0 draw, this time at Morumbi, Keno suffered a virus, but should be related by Cuca and even with a chance of starting, in the absence of Diego Costa and Savarino.

The coach alvinegro has no difficulties in building the team in the midfield and defense sectors. He saved right back Mariano, defensive midfielder Jair and attacking midfielder Nacho against São Paulo (the last two entered the second half).