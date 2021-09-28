Atlético-MG vs Palmeiras: duel counts in the final of Copa Libertadores – Lance

Atlético-MG and palm trees decide this Tuesday (28), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), the first finalist of the Copa Libertadores. The match takes place at Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte.

Leader and vice-leader of Brasileirão, Verdão and Galo, decide who will reach the decision of the continental competition on November 27, in Montevideo, capital of Uruguay.

In the first match, played at Allianz Parque, the score ended 0-0.

For Palmeiras, any tie with goals guarantees the classification. As for Atlético-MG, only victory matters. A new score of 0-0 takes the dispute to penalties.

Whoever passes, faces the Barcelona winner of Guayaquil-EQU x Flamengo. The teams’ return game will be on Wednesday (22), at Estádio Monumental Banco Pichincha. The first confrontation ended 2-0 for the Rio team.



Coach Cuca is having some doubts about playing Atlético-MG against Palmeiras in Mineirão. Diego Costa, substituted in the first leg at Allianz Parque, felt a twinge in his left thigh and underwent intensive treatment in recent days.

Savarino is in physical transition after being injured in the World Cup qualifiers for the Venezuelan national team, but he should be on hand. And striker Keno, who did not travel to São Paulo for the duel for the Brasileirão against São Paulo due to a virus.

Abel Ferreira has all his cast at his disposal. In the activities, the Portuguese coach outlined strategies, rehearsed positioning and movements, as well as collective and individual guidelines. At the end of training, the players practiced penalty kicks and set pieces.

Atlético-MG x Palmeiras



Date: September 28, 2021, Tuesday

Schedule: 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Mineirão Stadium, in Belo Horizonte-MG

Referee: Wilmar Roldán-COL

assistants: Alexander Guzmán-COL and John Leon-COL

VAR: Andrés Cunha-URU

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Hulk and Keno (Eduardo Vargas). Technician: Cuca

Embezzlement: Nobody;

Doubts: Diego Costa, Keno and Savarino

Suspended: Nobody;

hanging: Nathan Silva and Hulk

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Luiz Adriano. Technician: Abel Ferreira

Embezzlement: Nobody;

suspended: Nobody;

hanging: Marcos Rocha and Renan

