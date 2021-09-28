Atlético-MG vs Palmeiras: Gazeta team appoints who will go to the Libertadores final

Atlético-MG vs Palmeiras: Gazeta team appoints who will go to the final of Libertadores – Gazeta Esportiva
OSMAR GARRAFFA: Rooster is the favorite, but Palmeiras will play as he likes, on the counterattack. Palmeiras gets the vacancy. (Photo: Reproduction)
MICHELLE GIANNELLA: Palmeiras goes all the way through Atlético Mineiro. (Photo: Mariana Cavalcanti)
JONAS CAMPOS: Rooster favorite for the team, for the moment and for what he showed in the first leg. Palmeiras, once again, should try to tie up the game in Belo Horizonte, but I think Atlético, this time, won’t go easy. Cock in the final! (Photo: Marcelo Ferrelli/Gazeta Press)
JOSÉ PAIS: Many say that Atlético-MG is the favorite. But Palmeiras is the current champion of the Libertadores, likes to play waiting for the opponent and, because of the first game, will be able to wait a little longer to define things. In my view, Palmeiras’ team is also as good as Galo’s. Gives a Lecture in Minas. (Photo: Reproduction)
ALEXANDRE SILVESTRE: The goalless draw at Allianz Parque was great for Palmeiras. But now, at Mineirão, Abel’s team needs to attack Atlético. A goal at the opponent’s house will make all the difference. Still, I believe that Rooster will pass to the Libertadores final. (Photo: Marcelo Ferrelli/Gazeta Press)
CHICO LANG: Rooster plays at home and has a very offensive attitude when he plays at home. Palmeiras is left with the “offensive bombing” and trying to score a goal in a saving ball or tie and take to penalties. Atlético-MG should go to the final. (Photo: Reproduction)
FLÁVIO PRADO: Despite Atlético’s theoretical favoritism, Palmeiras held the opponent in the first game. You can brake again and use the pressure of the crowd to your advantage. I think that’s how things will develop. (Photo: Mariana Cavalcanti)
