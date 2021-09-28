Atlético-MG vs Palmeiras: see how important the Libertadores semifinal is for each one | soccer

Atlético-MG and Palmeiras decide this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Mineirão, one of the spots in the final of the Copa Libertadores. The teams were 0-0 in the semi’s first leg at Allianz Parque.

While Galo lives an unbeaten streak, leading the Brazilian and also fighting for the title of the Copa do Brasil, Verdão is still the second placed in the national championship, but saw the distance increase for Atlético-MG.

O ge list below what is the weight of the game for each of the teams.

The weight for Atlético-MG

Champion in 2013, Atlético are seeking the second title of the Libertadores, one of the chances of crowning a season so far perfect. An elimination, of course, will inevitably lead to frustration. The team arrives undefeated in the semifinal round match. A single victory is enough to leave the classified Mineirão. Statistics show that Rooster, at home, has cards to bet big, creating great expectations in the fans.

If it happens, disappointment is natural. But it will be entirely up to Atlético not to let this disappointment gain disproportionate pressure on the solid work of coach Cuca. Rooster is alive, and strong, on two other fronts. The team has ways to absorb any failure in the continental tournament. One of them, an old fan dream.

With a consistent campaign, the club leads the Brazilian Championship, with a real chance of ending a lack of titles in the competition that is about to turn 50 years old. In the Copa do Brasil, there is another semifinal ahead, against Fortaleza, with duels on October 20th and 27th.

Técnico Cuca, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Financially, the elimination on Tuesday will have an impact on Atlético’s accounts. As much as the club has said it has already achieved the minimum awards receipts provided in the budget, seeing a million dollar slip away has its weight.

There are around R$31 million, at least, at stake for those who move between Galo and Palmeiras. This amount will be paid to the runner-up. If you keep the cup, the amount hits R$ 80 million. A billing that would be essential for the financial health of a club that, even with difficulties, has “sponsors” for robust investments since 2020.

Current champions, Palmeiras are seeking the three-time Libertadores championship and currently have the greatest chance of finishing the season with a title in the competition.

This is because the distance to Galo at the Brazilian Nationals is eight points after 21 rounds, and Flamengo has better performance with two games in hand. Mathematician Tristão Garcia now gives Palmeiras only a 6% chance of winning the championship – Atlético have 82% and Flamengo 9%.

Since Abel Ferreira arrived, in November, Verdão has gone through all the clashes it has had in Libertadores and is looking to keep it written in Mineirão – for that, all it takes is a draw with goals or a simple victory. In addition, the team has not lost away from home in the competition since 2019.

Abel Ferreira during training for Palmeiras at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

An elimination for Atlético-MG would generate pressure on the club, because after the very successful last season with the triple crown (Paulista, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil), the team accumulated vices in early 2021 (Supercopa, Recopa Sudamericana and Paulistão), in addition to the early elimination for the CRB, in the Copa do Brasil.