Atlético-MG vs Palmeiras: see squads, embezzlement and arbitration | liberators

The first game, played in São Paulo, ended with the score 0-0. Therefore, any tie with goals, at Mineirão, gives the classification to the São Paulo team, based on the criterion of goals scored away from home. Whoever wins, gets the spot. A new 0 to 0 takes the finalist’s definition to penalties.

The team that reaches the Libertadores final will receive at least R$31 million in prize money (amount that will be paid to the runner-up. Whoever lifts the cup will receive around R$80 million).

The second finalist leaves the clash between Barcelona de Guayaquil and Flamengo, who face each other this Wednesday in Ecuador. The red-black team won the first leg by 2-0, in Rio de Janeiro.

Atlético are unbeaten in Libertadores, with seven wins and four draws. The team tries to ratify the great moment of the season – it lives an unbeaten record (including the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil) of 12 matches, with eight victories. In the last round of Brasileirão, leader Galo, with an eye on Palmeiras, managed the wear of some holders and was in a goalless draw with São Paulo.

Palmeiras, current champion, is going through an unstable moment and lost over the weekend to arch-rival Corinthians, for the Brasileirão, also saving some players. Although runner-up in the national championship, Abel Ferreira’s team is eight points behind leader Galo and has in Libertadores a shorter chance of securing a cup this season.

Atlético-MG – Coach: Cuca

Atletico’s training on the eve showed Diego Costa and Jefferson Savarino wearing cleats on the field, warming up, with the rest of the activity in total mystery. The coach Cuca has the attack formation still hidden, with Hulk guaranteed, for now. Keno, Savarino and Diego Costa are in this descending order of starting chances, with the center forward being able to paint, at most, among the reserves.

If it’s impossible to use two of these three, then Cuca should escalate Vargas up front, or even leave Keno and Savarino on the bench, with the Chilean teaming up with Hulk, and keeping a 4-4-2 with Allan, Jair, Nacho and Zaracho in the middle.

Athletic lineup likely: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Hulk and Vargas (Keno or Savarino)

Embezzlement: Diego Costa (thigh injury treatment)

Hanging: Hulk, Nathan Silva and Zaracho.

Palmeiras – Technician: Abel Ferreira

Abel has the main players at his disposal, including Piquerez and Raphael Veiga, who were spared in the weekend’s Derby. There are two doubts in the lineup: whether Danilo retakes the vacancy occupied by Felipe Melo in the first leg, and whether Wesley will win the vacancy of Luiz Adriano, also a starter in the first game, but with a lack of performance.

Probable lineup: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo (Danilo), Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Ron and Luiz Adriano (Wesley).

Embezzlement: Mayke (pain in the right knee) and Victor Luis (pain in the right thigh)

Hanging: Marcos Rocha and Renan

Referee: Wilmar Roldan (Colombia)

Wilmar Roldan (Colombia) Assistant 1: Alexander Guzman (Colombia)

Alexander Guzman (Colombia) Assistant 2: Jhon A. Leon (Colombia)

Jhon A. Leon (Colombia) VAR : Andres Cunha (Uruguay)

: Andres Cunha (Uruguay) Fourth referee: Christian Ferreyra (Uruguay)