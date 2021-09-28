Atltico or Palmeiras? Roger Guedes says for those who support Libertadores

Currently at Corinthians, forward Roger Guedes has passed through Palmeiras and Atltico. The teams alviverde and alvinegro decide to vacate the final of the Copa Libertadores. Asked who to support, the player was not on the fence.

Palmeiras vs Atltico: international repercussion of the tie

reproduction

reproduction

reproduction

reproduction

reproduction

reproduction

reproduction

reproduction There is no description for this image or gallery

“I’m not going to be on the fence. Of course I’ll root for Galo first, because Palmeiras is now my rival here. So I don’t want them to celebrate title here in So Paulo,” he said, in an interview with



SportTV



in this Monday.

“We’ll let Galo play in this final, whether against Barcelona-EQU or Flamengo. I’m going to root for Galo, yes. I have friends there, there’s Cuca too, who worked with me. I’ll be a fan of Galo’s victory. , yes,” he completed.

Last Tuesday, Atltico and Palmeiras tied the first leg, at Allianz Parque, by 0-0. Therefore, whoever wins will advance the continental decision. An equal score in the back duel takes the match to penalties, while any other equality favors the team from São Paulo.

Atltico and Palmeiras face off this Tuesday, from 9:30 pm, in Mineiro. The other semifinal plays, as Roger Guedes, Flamengo and Barcelona-EQU said. In the first leg, Rubro-Negro won 2-0 at Maracan. The return will be this Wednesday, also at 9:30 pm, in Ecuador.