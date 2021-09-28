Author of the winning goal over Cruzeiro, CSA forward denounces case of racial injury – Sports

Author of the goal in the CSA’s 2-1 victory over Cruzeiro, last Sunday (26), at Independência, for the 26th round of Serie B, forward Iury Castilho denounced having suffered a case of racial injury on social networks.

In the early afternoon of Monday (27), the player released images and an audio in which a man, who would be a Fox fan, appears offending the athlete, referring to the color of his skin, which would configure the crime.

Quickly, Iury asked his followers to denounce the aggressor’s account, which at the time of publication of the report was already deactivated.

The crime of racial injury is provided for in article 140 of the Brazilian Penal Code and typified as follows: “Injury someone, offending their dignity or decorum”. The penalty for the offense can reach up to three years of imprisonment and a fine.

Executioner

After swinging Fábio’s nets in the 19th minute of the second half, decreeing the turnaround for the team from Alagoas, Iury consolidated himself as Fox’s executioner in this Series B.

That’s because, in the first round match, in Maceió (AL), the forward scored both goals in the triumph of the Alagoas team, also by 2-1.

This Sunday, in celebration of the goal, the player took the opportunity to make fun of the starry club, imitating a telephone, saying the phrase: “Speak, Zezé”, alluding to an audio from midfielder Thiago Neves to the then strongman of football at Cruzeiro , Zézé Perrella, in 2019.

The conversation took place the day before the confrontation between the teams for the 35th round of the Brasileirão that year, and was leaked the day after the duel, which ended with a 1-0 victory for CSA. At the end of the dispute, both teams were relegated to Second division.

