Authorities prepare for the arrival of the lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the ocean

The Merchant Marine of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in Canary Islands, announced this Monday, 27, that it modified the maritime exclusion zone of the island of La Palma due to the risk that the material volcanic of the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja hit the ocean in the next few days. The arrival of magma in the sea, which can cause boiling water waves and create “projectiles” with the solidified material, was expected in the first days of the eruption, but has not yet occurred because the lava rivers partially solidified and slowed down. According to the latest balance released by the Canary government, the material moved at around 0.4 meters per hour, lower than at the beginning of the eruption, which was 700 meters per hour. “This measure is preventive in view of the possible arrival of lava into the sea, with an inherent risk to navigation in the place. If this happens, according to forecasts, it will be north of Los Guirres beach”, stated a statement from the Navy.

The material, which has a temperature of over 1,200 ºC, is about 1.5 kilometers off the coast and, according to local emergency services, could reach the sea in the next few hours. A new assessment of the case should be made in the early hours of Tuesday, 28. Data released by the Copernicus monitoring system, of the European Union, on Monday, 27, showed that the lava reached 513 houses and a region of 237 .5 hectares in eight days of explosions. In the same period, 1,500 hectares were affected by the ashes of the volcano and almost 19 kilometers of roads were totally destroyed. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes since the eruption began.