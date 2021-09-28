Avril Lavigne turns 37! Remember ten unforgettable hits







At 14, the artist began writing her own compositions. Photo: Instagram: @avrillavigne / Famous and Celebrities

If in the 2000s you were at the height of your teens, you probably listened – and a lot to the hit singles by Avril Lavigne. The list could not miss “Complicated”, “Sk8r Boi”, and “Girlfriend”, for example.

Owner of an enviable genetics, the singer is turning 37 this Monday (27) and we’ve gathered ten successful hits from the Canadian that appeared in the music scene with “Let Go”, her debut album in 2002. Check it out:

I’m with you (2002)

The song was the first romantic ballad released as a single by Avril and the hit reached #4 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Sk8er Boi (2002)

On the first album “Let Go”, the diva achieved great international success with the single “Sk8er Boi”, and to this day the song is one of the best known.

Complicated (2002)

Certainly 2002 was “the year” for Avril. Impossible not to mention “Complicated”, the anthem was the first single and reached the second position in the American ranking.

My Happy Ending (2004)

The hit was one of the most acclaimed on the album “Under My Skin”, released after several singles from the first album. The song also reached the top 10 of the US singles chart Billboard Hot 100.

Nobody’s Home (2004)

The track was co-written with former Evanescence guitarist Ben Moody. Within the compositions of the second album, “Nobody’s Home” was a big bet on the ballads of the time.

Girlfriend (2007)

After a few years since its debut, in 2007 Avril brought a more pop vibe, contrary to everything that had been presented until then. Of course it was a surprise for the fans.

What The Hell (2011)

With time, the singer also bet on the dancing vibe, mixing Punk and Pop, making the hit “What The Hell” on the charts in 2011. As with “Girlfriend”, Avril was gradually leaving that image built at the beginning of career.

When You’re Gone (2007)

Featured on the album “The Best Damn Thing”, the hit occupied the Top 25 on the American singles chart.

Alice (2011)

Featured on the artist’s fourth album, the song is part of the soundtrack of the film “Alice in Wonderland”, directed by Tim Burton.

Wish You Were Here (2011)

With a sad footprint, lying on the ground, surrounded by rose petals, the single is the third from the album “Goodbye Lullaby”.