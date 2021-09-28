Backed by blue chips, Ibovespa resists pressure from China and falls on Wall St By Reuters



© Reuters. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli



By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index had a day of narrow oscillation and low turnover on Monday, with investors preferring to position themselves in more liquid stocks, such as commodities and banks, on a low day moderate on Wall Street.

The market even sketched a last-minute rally, which soon lost momentum before closing up 0.27%, at 113,583.01 points, reflecting gains mainly in stocks with greater weight in the portfolio, such as banks, Petrobras (SA). 🙂 and Vale (SA:). The financial turnover of business totaled 30.66 billion reais.

Statements by Petrobras president Joaquim Silva e Luna, after a meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro, that the federal government will not interfere in the company’s pricing policy, alleviated fears that a heterox solution was on the way to try to contain inflation in the country .

The positive performance of more liquid stocks was enough to contain the negative influence from abroad, with the main Wall Street indices in the red, as well as the fall of emerging currencies, including the real, against the .

But according to market professionals, the market’s appetite for riskier assets remains low, even though the Ibovespa remains close to the lowest levels of the year.

In the case of Brazil, the fear of water and energy crises, in addition to persistently high and fiscal uncertainties, aggravate factors that are already weighing on global markets, such as doubts about growth in China and the risk of tightening US monetary policy.

This combination makes the current levels of the Ibovespa, which despite having accumulated a loss of around 5% in 2021, not very attractive, said the chief strategist of Itaú BBA, Marcelo Sá.

In the short term, attention is on China’s indicators, grappling with risks of a real estate and energy crisis, while a vote on the US government budget and new speeches by economic authorities this week, which may give clues about the beginning of a cycle of monetary tightening.

HIGHLIGHTS

– PETROBRAS PN rose 0.89%, mounted on the high of the prices of the barrel to the maximum in three years. In addition, its president, Joaquim Luna, dispelled fears of government interference in the company’s pricing policy. PETRORIO (SA:) advanced 5.09%.

– SANTANDER BRASIL (SA:) had an increase of 3.8%, in a positive session of the banking sector, after the Central Bank revealed that the credit stock in Brazil rose in August over July and that the average interest rate rose, but the default was stable. BRADESCO (SA:) grew by 3% and ITAÚ UNIBANCO (SA:) was increased by 2.6%.

– BRF (SA:) gained 7%, extending gains from Friday, after the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved without restrictions the purchase of company shares by rival Marfrig (SA:), which also grew 7.15%.

– USIMINAS (SA:) retreated 2.1%. The steelmaker announced this morning that it will halt operations of its blast furnace 2 at the Ipatinga (MG) plant for up to 150 days due to an incident on September 24th.

– VALE appreciated by 1.43%, reflecting the continued recovery in prices.

– MELIUZ (SA:) was the leader in losses, falling 5.2%, illustrating the continued pressure on shares of consumer-related companies, given the expectation of a longer cycle of interest rate hikes to contain inflation in the country. VIA (SA:) lost 4.7%, while MAGAZINE LUIZA (SA:) dropped 4%.

– The prospect that higher interest rates will also cool the bubbling real estate market also hit CYRELA (SA:) and MRV (SA:) both shrinking by 1.3%.

– Shares of technology companies also declined in line with the movement observed in . LOCAWEB (SA:) yielded 3% and TOTVS (SA:) contracted 3%.

– Outside the Ibovespa, INFRACOMMERCE (SA:) soared 8.7% after the e-commerce company announced the purchase of Synapcom for around 773 million reais in cash, four months after an initial public offering (IPO).

(Alberto Alerigi Jr. Edition)