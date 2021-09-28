Baiana do Show do Milhão recalls lawsuit against SBT

Recently, the Million Show returned to compose the schedule of the SBT and started to be presented by Celso Portiolli. The attraction was successful between the late 90’s and the beginning of the following decade, with Silvio Santos in charge.

Many passed by the program’s stage, but didn’t want to risk everything on the last question. In 2000, the Bahia Ana Lucia Serbeto, from Salvador, had earned R$ 500 thousand. If I missed the final question, I would return home with R$300 for the presence.

However, Ana Lúcia brought SBT to justice because the question had no right answer. “How much of the Brazilian territory does the Constitution recognize indigenous rights?“, asked the presenter. Five years later, she was indemnified.

“There was no right answer. If I guessed something and missed, I would lose the R$ 500 thousand. I knew that everything I said was wrong by the Constitution. The first one to tell me this was my father, who was a lawyer like me”, she recalled in an interview with UOL.

In addition to the compensation she received with the process, she claims to have invested the amount of the prize. “money is never too much“he stated. After the program, she returned to Salvador and had to deal with her fame. “At the time, it was really annoying to be asked if I was the Bahia girl from the ‘Show do Milhão’ every time I went out. It took them a long time to forget about me”, he pondered.

It is worth remembering that the answer considered correct by the production had been taken from the Barsa encyclopedia, and not from the Constitution as the question stated. Ana Lúcia’s lawyers asked for compensation of R$ 500 thousand. The company BF Utilidades Domésticas, belonging to the Silvio Santos Group, and responsible for the payments, claimed that the conviction was unreasonable.

Thus, the STJ decided to reduce the indemnity amount to R$ 125,000, which earned it a total premium of R$ 625 thousand in addition to the indemnity.

Recall an excerpt from Ana Lúcia’s participation: