Bayonetta 3 seems to include mechanics originally designed for Scalebound • Eurogamer.pt

Bayonetta 3 finally got the gameplay trailer, which allowed PlatinumGames to finally show its work and some of the mechanics that will be present in the return of the series.

According to JP Kellams, who has worked on several projects at the Japanese studio, including Scalebound, one of the main new features of Bayonetta 3 was originally intended for the project canceled by Microsoft.

Through Twitter, Kellams reacted to the gameplay trailer and commented that the mechanic for controlling summons is very similar to what they did for controlling the dragon Thuban in Scalebound and that the Demon Slave mechanic appears to be the functionality originally called Dragon Link in Scalebound.

Yeah… The controlling the summons thing looks VERY similar to a mechanic that we had in Scalebound to control Thuban. Now that I’ve gotten to rewatch the trailer, I’m really psyched for that. 🙂 https://t.co/d30zQm4i8z — JP Kellams (@synaesthesiajp) September 24, 2021

To make the relationship between the two mechanics even stronger, the director of Bayonetta 3 is Yusuke Miyata who was the main designer on Scalebound and it seems that he decided to take ideas from this project that was half way through.

Bayonetta 3, slated for 2022 as a Switch exclusive, appears to be the second PlatinumGames game to tap into ideas that were originally thought for Scalebound, after Astral Chain used some mechanics that would emerge in this project.