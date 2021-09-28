Beef market is in a moment of apprehension waiting for the Chinese positioning

The beef market in Brazil is going through a turbulent moment after the temporary suspension of shipments to China, the main importer. Sales have not taken place since the beginning of September, after Brazil confirmed two atypical cases of “mad cow disease”, and, so far, there is no forecast when exports will resume, even after the opinion of the Animal Health Organization (OIE), which considered Brazil as an insignificant risk for the disease.

The scenario of apprehension is even greater with the fear that exports will not resume until the end of September, since between October 1st and 7th, the Asians stop part of their activities to celebrate the National Day of China.

For the analyst at consulting firm Safras & Mercado, Fernando Iglesias, the absence of the Chinese market in beef exports is bad for slaughterhouses and ranchers. “The situation is extremely complicated, with slaughterhouses having to rearrange slaughter schedules and still feeling the impact of logistical costs, since cold rooms are full waiting to be dispatched”, he points out.

Responsible for beef production, the rancher also feels the impact of the natural reduction in sales. “This animal that is going to be slaughtered is the feedlot, and in this type of termination, the expenditure on nutrition is greater, when analyzing the cost of inputs, such as corn, which are currently priced prohibitively. The longer it takes to resolve the issue with China, the more complicated the scenario is. Each day in the trough is an extra expense for the producer”, says Iglesias.

In the analyst’s opinion, there is nothing that justifies the interruption of beef shipments, since the sanitary issue has already been overcome. He says the sector was taken by surprise by the lack of official positioning on the part of China, which leads the market to ponder some issues.

“There is an assumption that China is trying to lower contract prices to pay less for protein. Another possibility is that, given the downward movement in pork this year, which resulted in losses for the Chinese pig farmer, the delay in giving an opinion to Brazil may be a justification for expanding the supply of pork meat”, emphasizes Iglesias.

How is the beef market without the presence of China

Representing 57% of all revenue from beef exports, Fernando Iglesias says that the market is eagerly awaiting the resumption of exports to the Asian market this month. According to him, in a pessimistic scenario, where Brazil would not sell to China for another 20 days, the situation of beef cattle would worsen even further.

“The rancher will lose more bargaining power. The animal retention scenario is complicated. China will try to bring the price down further. Therefore, prices will fall and it won’t be little, if the embargo on Brazilian meat is maintained. If we already have reports of live cattle at R$ 295 in São Paulo, this value could reach R$ 280”, predicts Iglesias.

The Canal Rural report got in touch with the Ministry of Agriculture (Mapa), to question how the negotiations with China to resume meat shipments are going, but until the publication of this article there was no return.