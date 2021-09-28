Before PSG v Manchester City, Guardiola gives ‘sincere’ answer on how to stop Neymar, Messi and Mbappé: ‘Honestly…’

for the second round of Champions League, O Manchester City visit the Paris Saint-Germain this Tuesday (27). It will be Pep Guardiola’s first meeting with PSG’s new trio of strikers Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

At a press conference held this Monday, Guardiola was honest about his strategy for the match. Asked how he would go about containing PSG’s trendy trio, the City coach admitted: “I don’t know.”

“With so much quality, honestly, I don’t know what we should do to stop them. They are very good. It’s very difficult to control such a large amount of talent. Messi can play left or center, Mbappé open or centered. combine so well”.



Individually, we cannot stop them. We need to do this as a team: be compact, help each other, know that we’re going to suffer, how do you deal with pain in those moments. They are such a good team that you need to know how to suffer the 90 minutes,” Guardiola said.

The coach spoke about Messi’s departure from Barcelona in the last transfer window. They worked together at the Catalan club between 2008 and 2012.

“Messi speaks for himself, there is no need to describe him. What he has done is more than exceptional. A few years ago we could not have imagined it, but it happened. In football and in life, you never know what will happen. I am sure of it. that he will be happy in Paris”.

In addition to praising Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, Guardiola also said he was a fan of other PSG players, including Brazilian defender Marquinhos.

“I’m a big fan of Marquinhos, Hakimi and all the midfielders. Paredes, Danilo, Verratti especially, and the three attacking players can do whatever they want.

Despite having 100% success in 8 rounds by French Championship, O PSG drew on Champions League debut with Brugge in Belgium. O Manchester City debuted with a rout over RB Leipzig at home and leads Group A.