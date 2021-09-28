Beijing to display new family of aircraft during air show in Guangdong (VIDEO)

Some military aircraft were unveiled at Zhuhai Airport in the south of the country, just days before the Chinese air show, which runs from 28 September to 3 October.

The event, which was postponed due to COVID-19, will feature the latest weapons and military equipment in the country.

Several advanced aircraft that are in operation in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force of China, such as the J-16D electronic warfare aircraft, the WZ-7 high-altitude reconnaissance drone, and the WZ-8 drone, are presented publicly for the first time.

​The J-20 stealth fighter, Y-20 heavy transport plane and Z-20 helicopters are expected to join Airshow China 2021 in Zhuhai.

In addition, the J-20 stealth fighter, Y-20 heavy transport aircraft and Z-20 helicopter will also be displayed at the air show, along with the GJ-11 reconnaissance stealth drone.

The FC-31 fighter and the GJ-11 drone are key members of the “20” aircraft family, said Zhou Guoqiang, adviser to the general director of Aviation Industry Corp. of China (AVIC), quoted by the Global Times newspaper.

In addition to aircraft, China’s defense companies will exhibit weapons and amphibious vehicles, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, long-range rocket launchers, missiles and unmanned combat vehicles.