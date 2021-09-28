Berlin approves expropriation of real estate giants

BERLIN, SEP 27 (ANSA) – Berlin residents voted in favor of a measure that calls for the expropriation of properties from large property owners in a referendum held this Sunday (26).

Although the proposal is not binding, 57% of Berliners approve of the government taking these properties out of the hands of a small group of companies to keep these homes for local residents, reducing property speculation in the German capital.

Thus, the subject should be one of the topics of debate in the new government of mayor Franziska Giffey, of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the first woman to lead the city in 70 years. The approved proposal was created during a campaign by the group Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co, which calls for the local government to buy thousands of apartments and reduce the flight of residents from the middle and lower classes of Berlin.

In recent years, rental and property prices have skyrocketed after homes were purchased by large groups such as Deutsche Wohnen. The group estimates that more than 120 thousand properties, worth 26 million euros, are concentrated in the company’s hands.

The measure provides for the expropriation of companies that have at least three thousand apartments in Berlin. The amount paid to them would be “below market value”, which the campaign says is fair given the problems caused by these concentrations.

(ANSA).

