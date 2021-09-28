Bitfinex pays $23.7m in fees to move $100k on Ethereum – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – The cryptocurrency broker (exchange) Bitfinex carried out a transaction this Monday morning (27) for US$ 100,000 with stablecoin Tether (active=USDT). However, what caught our attention was the US$ 23.7 million fee paid to carry out the operation.

Although we still don’t know what actually happened, this charge has been treated as an Ethereum network error (active=ETH]). Even so, this may have been Ethereum’s highest dollar transaction fee.

The transaction was made from one of the main Bitfinex wallets, which sent the amount to a DeversiFi wallet, a non-custodial exchange.

“At 11:10 UTC (8:10 GMT) on Sept. 27, a deposit transaction was made using a DeversiFi main user interface hardware wallet with an erroneously high gas rate,” said a spokesman for DeversiFi for The Block website.

“DevisiFi is currently investigating the cause to determine how this occurred and will keep everyone up to date. No money from DeversiFi customers is at risk and this is an internal issue for DeversiFi to solve. The operations were not affected”, they added.

Also noteworthy is the fact that the operation used the Ethereum 1559 Improvement Proposal (EIP-1559), implemented in August, which seeks to reduce fees charged on the network and even make them more predictable (click here for to know more).

The transaction was included in a block that was mined by an unknown miner from Ethereum and which is among the top ten miners in blocks mined in the past seven days.

