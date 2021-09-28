Bluefit postpones its debut on the Stock Exchange, and gives space to Smart Fit; What is the best?

The network of gyms Bluefit withdrew from going public on the Stock Exchange this Tuesday (28). The company expected to raise around R$ 600 million at the opening. According to the company, the interruption is for a period of 60 business days, starting last Friday (24), and is due to “the current conditions of volatility in the capital market”.

According to sources heard by UOL, the company was unable to attract enough investors to raise the projected amount, and the idea now is for the offer to be only for qualified investors, who have invested more than R$ 1 million, and institutional. With the decision, the company opens even more space for its competitor, Smart Fit, which raised R$ 2.3 billion in its debut. Understand below what happened to Bluefit and why Smart Fit is a better investment decision, according to experts consulted by UOL.

coteBluefit did not attract investors, analysts say

The company hoped to raise R$600 million, with the shares costing between R$12.25 and R$15.25. The company would set a price for the paper last Friday (24), but that did not happen.

Of this amount, 55.6% would be used for the company’s organic expansion and another 44.4% would be used to buy back franchises and shareholdings in companies.

According to the Levante analysis house, the company did not reach the expected value and, it seems, the opening should be directed only to institutional and qualified investors. XP, which coordinates the company’s IPO (initial stock offering), said it cannot comment on the matter.

In a statement to the market, Bluefit does not comment on any other way to enter the Stock Exchange.

For Danielle Lopes, a partner at the analysis house Nord Research, the withdrawal makes sense for structural and market reasons.

“Demand for IPOs as a whole is falling. The stock market is more volatile with political and fiscal fears, and investors understand that this [o momento] it can be riskier,” he says.

From the company’s point of view, the specialist says that the investor has had time to understand a little more about Bluefit’s business model — similar to Smart Fit’s low-cost model.

“Investors began to study the business model more and noticed certain weaknesses, such as a very low barrier to entry. You can easily replicate a Smart Fit and Bluefit gym, and somehow manage to compete,” he says.

In addition, says the specialist, between the two gym networks, Smart Fit has the advantage.

“Smart Fit has seen much greater growth in recent years simply because it has come before. Bluefit is not a pioneer and Smart Fit’s reach is much greater. 2019″, he states.

Smart Fit beats Bluefit?

Even if Bluefit is listed later on, it may not be a good choice, according to experts.

According to Hugo Queiroz, director of TC Matrix, a market analysis company, Bluefit must have an open path to grow in the country, given the small penetration of low-cost gyms here, but the value the company was looking for on the Stock Exchange it was too loud.

“Bluefit is for those looking for accelerated growth. But it was asking for a value that is not justified by the company’s fundamentals, when compared to Smart Fit. So, in our analysis, it is better to buy Smart Fit than Bluefit”, he says .

“Smart Fit has space in Brazil and Latin America, it has good cash generation, profit margin,” he says.

For João Arthur Almeida, analyst at Garín Investimentos, the turbulent moment in the market, with political and economic crisis and external noises, means that a company that wants to go public on the Stock Exchange needs to have all the favorable conditions to be worth it for the investor.

“For an IPO [oferta inicial de ações] at this moment in the market, the company has to be very good and at a price that is at least fair, which is a rare combination,” he says.

According to the analyst, Bluefit’s business does not seem to have great advantages over competitors. “I thought the Smart Fit IPO was expensive. Bluefit will probably seek the same level. Besides, the business itself doesn’t even seem to me to have so many competitive advantages,” he said.

A company can be an opportunity in the long term, says the analysis house

As for the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento, Bluefit’s IPO, when it happens, is a good opportunity for the long term, given that the growth projection should justify a possible high price.

“The main basis for the recommendation is the confidence in the execution of the expansion plan in the long term. As it is a market with little penetration, we expect an accelerated growth in the number of units in the coming years, which will justify paying [o preço]”, says the house of analysis, in a note.

I bought the shares in the reserve period, now what?

According to the company, all stock reservation orders will be canceled and brokers will notify investors.

If the investor has made any payment, the amounts will be returned without any remuneration, interest or monetary correction, without reimbursement of incurred costs and with deduction of any taxes or fees that may be levied, within a maximum period of three business days from the communication of the broker.

*With Camila Mendonça