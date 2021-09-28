BO against Isadora Pompeo for trying to “deprecate image”

Thiago Maia, Flamengo’s midfielder, made a record against his ex-wife Isadora Pompeo, who is a gospel singer. In the document, it states that the woman had the intention of “depreciating” her image on purpose after the divorce petition. The document is dated June 11 this year.

The red-black shirt 33 is with the delegation in Ecuador, where he will face Barcelona de Guayaquill on Wednesday (29), in the semifinal of the Libertadores. In the first meeting between the teams, last week, at Maracanã, the Cariocas triumphed 2-0.

The player’s complaint is about a video that Isadora posted on social media after it ended. The RO contains Thiago Maia’s allegation that allegedly “more than five thousand people made notes of disgust and contempt” to the video and that he would not be “the type of individual she described and maliciously exposed” on the internet.

“Her intention was to deliberately detract from my image after I filed for divorce, which is in the Legal Proceeding. The author [Isadora Pompeo Maia] did not gather any evidence to prove what they claimed on their social networks. The author of the crime, Isadora Pompeo, made serious accusations of crimes that I did not commit and deserve urgent reparation and retraction”, says an excerpt of the document.

The video in question was published on June 1st. In a tone of relief, the singer said that she went through “humiliating situations”, as well as jealousy attacks and “permanent attempt to control” her.

Thiago Maia and Isadora got married in civil in December and had a party on February 28th. Rumors of separation surfaced the following month, when photos of the couple were deleted from their respective social media accounts.

O UOL Sport he looked for the part of the player, who informed that he will not comment for the moment. There was also contact with people linked to Isadora, but still no response. If there is any new manifestation, the article will be updated.