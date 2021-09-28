Bolsonaro says there will be an increase in the price of diesel: I don’t do a miracle

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said today, during a conversation with supporters at the Palácio da Alvorada, that the country will soon have a new readjustment in the price of diesel. He stated that, although Brazilians are “dissatisfied” with the successive increases in fuel prices, he cannot “do a miracle”.

“Staff are dissatisfied? Yes. We have even been three months without readjusting the diesel. There will be a readjustment soon. It won’t take long. Now, I can’t do a miracle,” declared Bolsonaro. The last adjustment suffered by diesel took place on July 5th, and not three months ago as he claimed.

In a chat with his supporters, Bolsonaro said that “the problem” in fuel prices “is not just here” in Brazil, but “all over the world”.

He once again credited the price to state taxes and recalled that he appealed to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) for the National Congress to set, within 120 days, the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) rate on fuels in the states.

Although the politician blames the ICMS for high fuel prices, experts heard by UOL point out that the main factor responsible for the increase in value is Petrobras’ pricing policy.

Finally, the current head of the Federal Executive highlighted that whoever is “dissatisfied” with his government is “only to change in next year’s election”, referring to the presidential election of 2022 that could re-elect him or elect a new one agent.

Amid rising prices, Bolsonaro blames ICMS

Fuel prices underwent several adjustments throughout 2021 and, in some states, gasoline has already exceeded R$7 per liter. Amid the criticism, President Jair Bolsonaro has tried to exempt himself, attributes the increases in values ​​to the ICMS, which is a state tax, and even blamed the “greed” of governors.

Earlier this month, the president called the STF to request a change in the ICMS charge on fuels and asks the Court to recognize that governors cannot charge the tax proportionately. The head of the Executive asks that 120 days be given for Congress to pass a law that would make the rates of the states uniform.

“The strong asymmetry of ICMS rates gives rise to problems that go far beyond the integrity of Brazilian fiscal federalism, burdening above all the final consumer, who ends up penalized by the high cost generated by excessive rates for fuel”, says the text sent to the Supreme Court.

Official data, however, show that the factor that weighed most for the price increase in recent months was not the ICMS, but the adjustments made by Petrobras. The state tax makes up an important part of the amount that drivers pay at stations, but the percentages levied have not changed recently.

Petrobras may raise prices at refineries

At a press conference held today, Petrobras’ Executive Director for Marketing and Logistics, Cláudio Mastella, warned that the company could raise fuel prices at its refineries. As informed, the values ​​are outdated compared to the international market.

According to Petrobras executives, there were no changes in pricing policy and the oil company continues to follow international indicators, but avoiding external volatility.

THE Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers) calculates that there is a lag of 14% in diesel and 10% in gasoline, according to closing data from last Friday (24).

The last adjustment made to the price of diesel by Petrobras took place on July 5th, while for gasoline it was on August 12th.

*With Reuters