Botafogo lineup: without Carli, see probable team to face Vitória | firefight

Botafogo will have a change to face Vitória, at 9:30 pm this Wednesday, for the 27th round of Serie B. Joel Carli will stay in Rio to improve the physical part and will not travel with the squad to Salvador. After serving suspension, Kanu will form a double of defense with Gilvan.

+ Affection of the fans can help Navarro’s permanence

In addition to Kanu, Warley is also available to Enderson Moreira after serving a suspension against Sampaio Corrêa. The question, therefore, is who will form the attack with Rafael Navarro.

Probable Botafogo against Vitória: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Gilvan, Carlinhos; Barreto, Oyama, Chay; Marco Antonio (Warley), Diego Gonçalves and Rafael Navarro.

1 of 2 Kanu returns to the team after being suspended — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo Kanu returns to the team after serving suspension — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

Rafael, that premiered last Sunday in front of the crowd, do not travel with the group. The right-back, who was out of action for a while before closing with Botafogo, will also be spared to continue with his physical preparation. Coach Enderson Moreira had already signaled that he could spare the player after the victory over Sampaio Corrêa.

– The first thing I have to pass on to the fans is that they take it easy with Rafael. It comes from a long period inactive to a different reality in Brazilian football… We saw that he evolved a lot during the week and we need to be very careful for him to gain more conditions – explained Enderson last Sunday.

When the fans come back, Botafogo wins and takes second place in Serie B

Another one that won’t be available is Kayque. The steering wheel felt muscle discomfort and will be re-evaluated by the medical department. In addition to the three, goalkeeper Gatito, left-back Hugo, defensive midfielder Romildo and forward (all in transition) and defensive midfielder Pedro Castro (injury to the right calf) are still outside Botafogo.

The ge Botafogo podcast is available on the following platforms: