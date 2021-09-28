Botafogo will try ‘last move’ for renewal with values ​​close to those requested by Rafael Navarro

O Botafogo will try in the coming weeks a “last move” to try to renew the striker’s contract Rafael Navarro, the team’s top scorer in the Serie B with ten goals. According to “Canal do Medeiros”, the board will get very close to the values ​​requested by the player and his staff.

In an interview with Botafogo TV last Sunday, the club president, Durcesio Mello, spoke quickly about the matter and said that the board will make another attempt. So far, the conversations have not progressed and the trend at the moment is for him to leave at the end of the year, when the relationship ends.

With the start under the command of Enderson Moreira and the vice-leadership, the climate of optimism regarding the access to Serie A also weighs heavily. If you confirm the rise, Botafogo will have a much larger budget forecast and, thus, can offer a higher value of gloves and salaries for the 99 shirt.

Also according to the channel, the relationship between Botafogo’s board of directors and Rafael Navarro’s businessmen was a little shaken after an interview with the football director, Edward Freeland, in the beginning of the month. At the time, he said that the club had accepted the proposal of the player’s exhaustion and that he expected a positive response – which ended up not materializing.

At 21 years old, Rafael Navarro has 11 goals and nine assists this season and has gained a lot of value in the transfer market, attracting the interest of clubs in the Brazilian Serie A and also abroad, such as Valladolid (ESP), Vitória de Guimarães (POR), Verona (ITA) and teams from Turkey.

Watch the ‘Canal do Medeiros’ video: