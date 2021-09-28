Brazil has 218 deaths and 2 weeks average over 500

Brazil recorded 218 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours, approaching the mark of 595,000 deaths from the disease. In all, there are 594,702 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, obtained from the state health departments.

On average, 524 people died from covid-19 in the last seven days, which indicates a 1% stability trend compared to 14 days ago.

As a result, the country now completes 14 days with a moving average above 500. The indicator came to be below 500 for six days, between 8/9 and 13/9, however, a week after the long holiday of September 7, the number went up again.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Today, Acre, Amapá, Rondônia and Sergipe did not register any covid-19 deaths.

Twelve states registered a downward trend in the moving average of deaths, while seven others remained stable. Sete and the Federal District showed acceleration.

Of the regions, only the North had acceleration, with 29%. Already the Midwest and North had fall, with -18% and -19%, respectively. Southeast (5%) and South (8%) were stable.

There were also 15,092 new cases of coronaviruses in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 21,364,489 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (13%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-17%)

Rio de Janeiro: stable (-3%)

North region

Northeast region

Pernambuco: stable (-5%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-48%)

Midwest region

Federal District: discharge (58%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-40%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stable (-12%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (-9%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-23%)

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil reported 210 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In all, since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 594,653 deaths from the disease across the country.

According to the numbers in the folder, there were 14,423 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus in Brazil between yesterday and today, making the number of infected rise to 21,366,395 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,361,191 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 410,551 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.