Brazil has the 2nd highest real interest rate in the world; check ranking

After the Central Bank’s decision to increase the Selic rate by 1 percentage point last week, which is the basic indicator of Brazil’s interest rates, the country jumped to second place in the ranking of countries with the highest real interest rates (not counting the inflation) in the world. The survey was carried out by the Infinity Asset Management resource manager in partnership with the MoneYou portal.

With the Selic at 6.25%, Brazil has a real rate of 3.34% projected for the next 12 months, behind only Turkey (4.96%). The real interest rate, according to the agency’s chief economist, Jason Vieira, is the one at which inflation for the period analyzed is discounted. However, it is not simply a calculation of the subtraction between interest and inflation, but rather a complex mathematical calculation, called Fischer’s formula, which determines how much your money can be worth in the period.

To help explain, Vieira exemplifies what real interest is with the wage adjustment. If you had a 2% increase, but inflation is at 4%, “your increase was taken away along with part of what you already earned before, because the costs went up”, he says.

“Central banks make projections for future inflation for generally 12 months. It is not recommended to do it by year, as you never know what might happen,” he says.

About the data measured in the last survey, released at the end of September, something caught our attention: since 2003 the base rate has not risen so much, in such a short time. In March of this year, the Selic was at 2%, the lowest historical value, and gradually increased until reaching 6.25%.

Reacting to the escalation of inflation in Brazil, the current cycle of monetary tightening began in March this year, when the Selic went from the historic low of 2% a year to 2.75%, until reaching 6.25% this Wednesday.

The Infinity ranking also shows that, among 168 countries, 83% kept interest rates, while 14.3% raised rates, and only 3% cut values.

See below the ranking of the 10 countries with the highest real interest rate. For some countries, the real interest is negative.

Turkey 4.96% Brazil 3.34% Russia 1.87% Indonesia 1.65% China 1.03% Mexico 0.10% Japan 0.09% Colombia -0.05% South Africa -0.30% Malaysia -0.52%

Bad for consumption, not so much for the investor

Jason Vieira says that, despite the consumer being the main one affected by the rise in the basic interest rate, inflation and real interest, investors are optimistic with the numbers.

It is because, according to the chief economist, the higher the real interest, the greater the reward investors will have if they put money here.

“Although the absence of reforms in the economy in general and the fiscal problems that Brazil has had some distance from these investments, we have already observed a large flow of international money entering the country. This makes Brazil tread the path of becoming a country in which ‘it pays’ to invest”, he explains.

Vieira also believes that the real interest rate will follow an upward trend until the end of the year, largely driven by inflation.

The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), measured by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), shows that prices in Brazil in the month of August (last measurement) rose 0.87%. In the last 12 months, the high reaches 9.68%.