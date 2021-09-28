Brazil is heading towards a scenario of stagflation, warn economists; understand

Prices go up and life doesn’t improve. This combination of perceptions has hit Brazilians’ lives harder in recent months and could get worse.

That’s because the country is short to revive a stagflation frame, warn experts heard by CNN Brasil Business. This scenario takes shape when two monsters of the economy come together: high inflation with low growth.

Pressured above all by fuels and electricity, the IPCA, the official price index, has already reached double digits in 12 months, well above the target ceiling for the year. Meanwhile, forecasts for the advance of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the third quarter are already close to zero, after a slight drop in activity of 0.1% from April to June.

“This is worrying. If we have another quarter with negative GDP, we have already entered a technical stagflation, as inflation is quite high. And everything indicates that our growth in the third period of the year will be very low”, says Matheus Peçanha, economist and researcher at the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV/Ibre).

The performance of activity in the coming quarters may be just one example of a more consolidated scenario of stagflation that is being designed for 2022, since, for this year, the expectation is that the Brazilian economy will grow by around 4% due to the low base of comparison. Last year, the drop exceeded 4%, due to the pandemic.

The lowest forecasts gathered by the Central Bank’s Focus Bulletin point to a 0.5% increase in the 2022 GDP, with the IPCA reaching 5.34%. That is, stagnant activity with inflation above the target ceiling, which for next year is 5%.

Such a scenario penalizes the poorest workers above all, as unemployment rises amid a sharp rise in the cost of living.

The expression stagflation was disseminated amid the oil crisis, which hit the main economies in the 1970s. In that scenario, the commodity was going through a sharp appreciation, putting pressure on the economy’s prices and worsening the unemployment picture, especially in the United States.

The last clear process of stagflation that Brazil went through was in the years of 2015 and 2016. In the first, the economy shrank 3.5% with an IPCA greater than 10%. In the second, the retraction was 3.3%, with inflation of 6.29%. Since then, the activity has been recovering timidly and with difficulty, until it took the hit of the pandemic.

Today, despite the activity slipping amid rising prices, the country cannot yet be placed in a scenario of stagflation, in the opinion of Alexandre Espirito Santo, chief economist at Órama and professor at Ibmec in Rio de Janeiro. However, the picture could change soon, should the fiscal situation deteriorate.

“Our main fiscal anchor, the spending ceiling, is at stake. We were unable to proceed with the structural reforms and problems still arise from time to time, such as the issue of court orders. All of this makes the State increasingly difficult to manage”, he says.

Low growth years

Brazil is far from having a heated economy for some time now, which leads Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados, to believe that the country is already experiencing a stagflation process, considering a longer period.

“It’s a little bit of what we’re going through right now. If we consider the interval from 2020 to 2022, there are three years of pressured inflation with very low growth”, he says.

The economist considers in the calculations for this conclusion an accumulated growth of 0.8% in this period, considering the forecast of 0.4% in the GDP of 2022, against an accumulated inflation of 18.2%, which considers the expectation of IPCA in 4 .7% next year.

If we go further and consider the last decade, the scenario becomes even more stark: from 2011 to 2020, the IPCA accumulated an increase of 74% with average growth around 0.3% per year, calculates the Holy Spirit.

“This scenario was exacerbated by the 2015 and 2016 recession and the pandemic,” he says.

how did we get here

Currently, the situation is complicated, because the action of the Central Bank on inflation is limited, since it is not the heated demand that puts pressure on prices.

Inflation is aggravated by the water crisis – which greatly increases the cost of power generation -, and by the rise in the price of commodities – a result of unstructured production chains and a drop in supply -, which ends up leaving the cost of producers higher and, consequently , affects the value of the final product.

“The BC, as it has an inflation target, needs to raise the interest rate. But, without fiscal adjustment, the structural interest rate increases, which implies higher interest rates. In other words, we are in a vicious circle, which makes it difficult to resume sustainable growth”, he says.

If, on the one hand, the higher Selic reduces the amount of money in the economy to pull prices down, on the other hand, it slows down the pace of activity, already hampered by the impacts of the pandemic.

The higher Selic was one of Itaú’s reasons for recently revising its GDP forecast for next year from 1.5% to 0.5%. The bank also revised its expectations for the exchange rate, which, this year, should reach R$ 5.00.

Traditionally, the exchange rate tends to appreciate with higher interest rates – reflecting the improvement in returns for foreign investors and the consequent inflow of dollars into the country -, but the currency has suffered the opposite effect due to political and economic instability.

And the exchange rate directly affects prices throughout the economy.

The deterioration of the fiscal scenario is the result of proposals for reforms dehydrated and delayed. In this package, there is an institutional crisis fueled by the tension between the Powers.

“And the fiscal crisis will not be addressed before the institutional crisis we are experiencing is resolved,” says Peçanha, from FGV.

Macroeconomic instability drives away investments, and the market no longer believes that the structural reforms considered today by the Legislative and the Executive will solve this scenario.

“The tax reform that must go forward first, that affects the Income Tax is not what we need, it is goods and services. There are things there that are on the right path, such as taxation of profits and dividends, but they have a very clear electoral character, as they forecast a drop in revenue next year, at a time when we shouldn’t have that”, says Vale.

The administrative reform, which aims to open up more space in the federal budget, has been dehydrated and is even insufficient to bring about significant changes in the size of the state, he completes. “The text that arrived at the Congress continues to leave the public service very rigid”, he says.

Another obstacle for foreign investment, according to Vale, is how the country has been dealing with environmental issue. “This is a growing challenge and is being poorly resolved, as the country is moving away from good environmental and social governance practices, which have become the mainstay of investment by large multinationals”, he says.

