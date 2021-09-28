Brazil notifies 218 covid deaths in the last 24 hours; 14 day full moving average over 500 – Health

Brazil registered this Monday, 27, 218 new deaths per Covid-19, raising to 594,702 the total of victims of the disease. On Monday, they were also notified 15,092 cases of the coronavirus. As a result, the number of positive diagnoses is now 21,364,489.

The moving average of deaths per covid, which aims to eliminate distortions between weekdays and weekends, completed two weeks above 500 and became equal to 524, compared to 528 the day before. Four States did not register deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours: Amapá, Sergipe, Rondônia and Acre.

The daily data of the pandemic in Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 20.36 million people are recovered from covid-19.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.