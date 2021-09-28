Brazil registers the lowest number of deaths by Covid in 24 hours in more than 10 months; total approaches 595 thousand | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (27) 218 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 594,702 since the start of the pandemic. It’s the smallest one-day casualty record since November 22 (when we had 181 deaths), just over 10 months ago. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 524. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was +1% and points stability. We have been two weeks in a row with this average above the 500 mark.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Monday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Tuesday (21): 524

Wednesday (22): 531

Thursday (23): 534

Friday (24): 565

Saturday (25): 528

Sunday (26): 528

Monday (27): 524

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,364,489 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 15,092 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 18,588 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of +23% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates high in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 594,702

594,702 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 218

218 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 524 (14-day variation: +1%)

524 (14-day variation: +1%) Total confirmed cases: 21,364,489

21,364,489 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 15,092

15,092 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 18,588 (variation in 14 days: +23%)

On the rise (7 states and the DF): AC, TO, AP, PA, DF, SE, PR, SP

AC, TO, AP, PA, DF, SE, PR, SP In stability (7 states): PI, ES, RJ, PE, RS, MS, CE

PI, ES, RJ, PE, RS, MS, CE Falling (12 states): MG, AL, SC, BA, PB, MA, GO, AM, MT, RN, RO, RR

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Almost 41% of Brazilians completed the vaccination schedule by taking the two doses or the single dose of vaccines against Covid and are fully immunized. The data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles show that 87,436,784 doses were applied, which corresponds to 40.99% of the country’s population.

Among those who are partially immunized with the first dose of vaccines are 145,005,445 people, which corresponds to 67.98% of the population. The booster dose was given to 669,515 people (0.31% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 233,111,744 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: 13%

MG: -17%

RJ: -3%

SP: 20%

DF: 58%

GO: -32%

MS: -12%

MT: -40%

AC: 1800%

AM: -40%

AP: 75%

PA: 61%

RO: -56%

RR: -73%

TO: 127%

AL: -20%

BA: -24%

EC: -15%

MA: -30%

PB: -30%

PE: -5%

PI: 13%

RN: -48%

SE: 50%

