Brent oil tops $80 amid global energy crisis

(Shutterstock)

(Bloomberg) – Brent crude oil traded above $80 a barrel, further evidence of the global energy crisis and signs that demand is outstripping supply and running out of stocks.

The international benchmark price extended the recent period of gains and reached the highest level since October 2018. The West Texas Intermediate oil barrel also rose.

The oil rally is accompanied by a series of bullish forecasts for prices from banks and traders, projections of increased demand in the northern hemisphere winter and signs that the sector is not investing enough to guarantee supply. The jump to $80 increases inflationary pressure on the global economy when energy commodity prices soar. European natural gas, carbon allowances and electricity all hit new highs on Tuesday, with little sign of a slowdown in the rally.

Oil has rebounded from last year’s price collapse amid record cuts in OPEC+ output and a global economic recovery that boosted demand. While OPEC+ is now slowing the cuts, some trading companies and analysts have doubts about how quickly the coalition can replenish barrels taken from the market. Goldman Sachs says quotes could reach $90 this year as inventories continue to fall.

“Oil markets are accelerating as the persistent supply deficit reduces inventories to the lowest level in decades,” said Amarpreet Singh, an analyst at Barclays.

Much of the scenario for the rest of the year will depend on the intensity of winter in the northern hemisphere. Analysts and consultants have published a series of estimates of how much demand could be driven by rising gas costs and low temperatures, ranging from a few hundred thousand barrels a day to 2 million.

Oil is also showing recovery although jet fuel – a key component of demand – remains affected by the pandemic. However, other consumption segments show a strong increase, such as fuels used to manufacture plastic and those used in manufacturing processes, such as diesel. Global oil consumption is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2022, BP Singapore President Eugene Leong said in an interview.

With prices now at $80 a barrel, future values ​​also rise. WTI for 2022 delivery is trading at around $71 a barrel. Futures price gains, in theory, make it more attractive for US producers to lock in production volumes, but growth has been limited this year as investors push for shareholder returns rather than higher supplies.

TOP 3 analyst in short-term profitability shares its exclusive method on the Stock Exchange

Related