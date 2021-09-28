Bridge of Spirits can reach Xbox and Switch • Eurogamer.pt

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available for PS4, PS5 and PC, but Ember Lab says it will remain attentive to community feedback and will assess in due course the possible release on Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Josh Grier from Ember Lab was recently asked about Kena’s exclusivity and talks about a temporary status that doesn’t really mean launching on other platforms, just the existence of that possibility if the team feels it’s worth it.

“We’re currently focused on launching on PlayStation and Epic Games Store, with temporary exclusivity. We’ll look at other platforms after launch and take a break.”

Still regarding Kena’s current exclusivity, Grier added that “at the moment, with a few days to go, it’s very difficult to think about the next steps or future entries. We’ve responded to community requests as best we can. We’ve just announced a physical version. and the addition of Russian and Brazilian Portuguese subtitles.”

Kena was very well received by the press and players, but it seems that this is just the beginning as more players will have the opportunity to play indie in the future.