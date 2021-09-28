ButanVac Is Safe and Generates Immune Response Against Covid, Find Early Human Studies in Thailand | Vaccines

THE ButanVac , vaccine with American technology and being tested by the Butantan Institute, in São Paulo, presented good safety and immune response rates during phase 1 — initial studies in humans. The study results were released on a pre-print platform (previous version without review by other independent scientists).

participated 210 volunteers — 82 men and 128 women aged between 18 and 59 years;

They received two doses 28 days apart;

Less than a third of participants had adverse effects, but no serious cases were registered. The most frequent symptoms were pain and tenderness at the application site, fatigue, headache and muscle pain;

Based on the results of the study, two 3 µg formulations were selected to be evaluated in the next stage of the clinical trial, phase 2.

With the end of the first phase tests, the candidate for the vaccine against Covid-19, which receives the international name of NDV-HXP-S, demonstrated an “acceptable safety profile and is highly immunogenic,” the authors wrote.

“This vaccine can be produced at low cost in any facility designed to produce the inactivated influenza virus vaccine,” they added. The Butantan Institute annually produces 80 million flu vaccines using eggs.

The phase 1 research was fully described by scientists at Mahidol University, Bangkok, the Icahn Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, and the University of Texas, Austin. The immunizing agent is also being tested in Vietnam and Brazil, as well as Thailand, but the results have not yet been released.

Butantan must produce 100% of the immunizing agent in its own infrastructure, if the vaccine proves to be effective. Until now, the Brazilian tests are carried out in Ribeirão Preto (SP), Guaxupé (MG), São Sebastião do Paraíso (MG) and Itamogi (MG).

