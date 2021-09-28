ButanVac vaccine is safe, preliminary results indicate

Phase 1 clinical trials conducted in Thailand have shown that ButanVac, a new vaccine candidate against covid-19 developed by the Butantan Institute, is safe and has potent immunogenicity. The results were described in an article published on the last day 22 on the MedRxiv preprint platform.

Researchers from Mahidol University, Bangkok (Thailand), the Icahn Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York (USA), and the University of Texas, Austin (USA) participated. Internationally called NDV-HXP-S, Butanvac is also being tested in Vietnam, in addition to Thailand and Brazil.

According to the Thai randomized placebo-controlled study, all vaccine candidate formulations were well tolerated in the 210 volunteers. In all, 82 men and 128 women between 18 and 59 years old took two doses with an interval of 28 days. There were adverse effects in less than a third of participants. The most frequent symptoms were pain and tenderness (most common in those receiving the highest dosage), fatigue, headache and myalgia.

For the sanitary doctor and former president of Anvisa, Gonzalo Vecina, the number of participants for phase 1 is not only adequate, but the success of Butanvac in phase 1 was expected. That’s because, he explains, “preclinical studies indicate how the tests in phase 1 and 2 will proceed”, which ends up avoiding big surprises.

“The problem may occur in phase 3”, reports Vecina, highlighting the stage that indicates the effectiveness of the vaccine against covid-19. Traditionally, phase 1 of a clinical trial only attests to the safety of a vaccine and its dose selection, that is, which dosage triggers the best response in the body.

Based on the results of the study, the 3 µg and 3 µg plus adjuvant formulations were selected to be evaluated in the next stage of the clinical trial, phase 2.

“We have shown that the inactivated NDV-HXP-S vaccine candidate has an acceptable safety profile and is highly immunogenic. This vaccine can be produced at low cost in any facility designed for the production of inactivated influenza virus vaccine,” say the authors in the article.

Clinical trials in Brazil

In Brazil, clinical trials by Butanvac are also underway. Phase A of phase 1 is being carried out in Ribeirão Preto (SP), Guaxupé (MG), São Sebastião do Paraíso (MG) and Itamogi (MG). To participate, you must be over 18 years old, have never had covid-19, have not been vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, not be allergic to eggs and chicken, and not be pregnant or breastfeeding. In stage B, people who are vaccinated or who have already been infected with SARS-CoV-2 may participate, according to the Butantan Institute.