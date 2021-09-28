Buy JSL shares now to earn 72% profit, says Bradesco BBI

O Bradesco BBI started the coverage of JSL (JSLG3) with a target price of R$ 17, up 71.7% compared to the close of this Monday (27). The information was disclosed in a broker’s report sent to clients and obtained by the Money Times this last Sunday (26).

Analysts highlighted that JSL is the largest company in its sector in a highly fragmented market in Brazil. “The company is well positioned to increase its leadership with a market share of 0.9% to 1.2% by 2025, up from 0.6% in 2019,” said Victor Mizusaki, Andre Ferreira and Pedro Fontana when signing the report of the BBI.

Experts saw three triggers for this rise in the company’s shares, the first was the quarterly result showing higher contractual pass-through of input costs.

The second was the mergers and acquisitions strategy, which can add R$ 857 million to the company’s equity value, or R$ 3.00 in each role.

“JSL has a proven track record of acquisitions, with 9 deals being executed since 2007, which also takes into account the closing of 5 deals in the last two years. The average acquisition multiple resulted in an average discount of 27% for JSL at the time of the announcements”, explained Mizusaki, Ferreira and Fontana.

Analysts also commented that the synergies that will be captured with the mergers are the third reason to boost the role. One of them is the possible merger with Tegma, which Bradesco BBI still hopes to happen.

“In our opinion, this story is not over and an all-share transaction could facilitate valuation negotiations as potential mergers and acquisitions synergies would be shared with Tegma shareholders,” they stated.

Nevertheless, they noted that the shares are trading at a 17% discount compared to their historical average.

“In our view, this demonstrates that the market is ignoring new mergers and acquisitions and neglecting the expected growth of the Ebitda margin from the transfer of costs and synergies”, they commented.

However, Mizusaki, Ferreira and Fontana warned of two possible risks of investing in the asset, such as problems in the transfer of costs and inputs, in addition to an accelerated growth in the railway and cabotage sector in Brazil, which could swallow up road transport volumes .