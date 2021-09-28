Caixa pays 6th installment for new groups; see full calendar

This Tuesday, September 28, Caixa will deposit new payments associated with the 6th installment of emergency aid. The bank will transfer the corresponding amount to Bolsa Família applicants who have NIS ended at 8. For the general public, payment will also be made on the same day to those who were born in july. As before, program parcels have variable values.

It all depends on the family composition program beneficiaries. This means that the mothers who provide the home receive a monthly fee of R$375, while those who live alone are entitled to R$150. The other beneficiaries receive an average payment of R$250.

In case of any doubts related to emergency assistance, contact Caixa’s telephone center at 111 (service is from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm). There is also the possibility of making inquiries and answering questions on Caixa and Dataprev’s website.

Calendar of the 6th installment of the Bolsa Família aid

The emergency aid calendar, taking into account only Bolsa Família beneficiaries, follows the program’s traditional dates. In this way, deposits are made always in the last 10 working days of each month. Those with final NIS 8, thus, receive the 6th installment this Tuesday, the 28th.

Check out the complete calendar for Bolsa Família subscribers:

NIS final number Payment dates NIS 1 September 17, 2021 NIS 2 September 20, 2021 NIS 3 September 21, 2021 NIS 4 September 22, 2021 NIS 5 September 23, 2021 NIS 6 September 24, 2021 NIS 7 September 27, 2021 NIS 8 September 28, 2021 NIS 9 September 29, 2021 NIS 0 September 30, 2021

6th installment of emergency aid for others

This Tuesday (28/09), the payment of the 6th installment will also be made to beneficiaries who were born in July and are not part of Bolsa Família. Linked to CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, they thus receive the 6th installment on the following dates: