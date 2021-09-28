Caixa Tem launches credit for individuals and companies; compare rates

Caixa launched this Monday, 27, a line of microcredit (small amounts) with interest of 3.99% per month through the Caixa Tem application. According to the financial institution, up to 100 million people will be able to take out the loan, with amounts ranging from R$300 to R$1,000, with payment in up to 24 installments.
The client will take out credit through the cell phone, in the Caixa Tem application, which was created in 2020 for the government to pay for emergency aid.
The bank will offer two types of loan: the first is suitable for personal expenses, while the second will be for investment in business or ventures. The amounts released will take into account the financial history, user registration and credit rating.
According to the Central Bank, the average interest rate on personal credit is 5.03% per month, 80.2% per year. In other words, with interest of 3.99% per month, Caixa Tem’s credit is below the market average.
On the other hand, microcredit lines for companies are nothing new in the market and are already offered by other institutions, such as Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Itaú Unibanco and Santander. See below how each institution works:
Personal loan
For those who want to take out a personal loan, the interest rates are usually much higher than those presented by Caixa Tem. According to Procon-SP, the average personal loan rate in the main banks is 6.29% per month (data from July/2021).
The amounts made available depend on the customer’s relationship with financial institutions. Therefore, in this case, there is a requirement to have a bank account. Check the conditions below:
Itaú Unibanco
From 1.37% to 8.35% per month, with up to 60 months to pay
Bank of Brazil
From 2.81% to 5.89% per month, with up to 72 months to pay
Santander Bank:
From 1.49% to 12.4% per month, with up to 60 months to pay
Bradesco Bank
From 6.00% to 8.99% per month, with up to 48 months to pay
Federal Savings Bank
From 1.59% per month, with up to 60 months to pay
Microcredit for companies
Itaú Unibanco
- Loan amount: from BRL 400.00 to BRL 20,300.00
- Payment term: up to 15 months
- Interest rate: up to 3.79% per month
- Conditions: as it is aimed at micro-entrepreneurs (MEI), Itaú requires that the person be over 18 years of age, have the company for at least six months and maximum income of R$360 thousand per year.
Santander
- Loan amount: up to R$ 60,000.00
- Deadlines: up to 24 months
- Fees: from 2.50% per month
- Conditions: have business established for at least six months and do not need to be a bank customer
Bradesco
- Loan amount: up to R$21,000.00
- Payment term: up to 24 months
- Interest rate: from 2.79% per month
- Conditions: have a commercial activity with a maximum turnover of R$ 360 thousand per year.
Bank of Brazil
- Loan amount: from BRL 600 to BRL 15,000.00
- Payment term: up to 18 months
- Interest rate: from 2.80% per month
- Conditions: be an account holder, monthly income as an entrepreneur of up to BRL 30,000 or BRL 81,000 annually as a MEI and provide a personal guarantee from third parties
BNDES
- Loan amount: up to R$20,000.00
- Payment term: negotiable
- Interest rate: up to 4% per month
- Conditions: negotiated by the customer with the operator agent
Banco do Povo Paulista
- Loan amount: from BRL 200 to BRL 21,000.00
- Payment deadline: not informed
- Interest rate: up to 0.8% per month
- Conditions: the credit line is released to informal or non-formal entrepreneurs, of legal age, who participate in SEBRAE’s Quick Empreender training program.
Northeast Bank
- Loan amount: up to R$21,000.00
- Payment term: up to 24 months
- Interest rate: not disclosed
- Conditions: be over 18 years old, have or want to start a commercial activity and maximum income of R$360 thousand per year.