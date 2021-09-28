Caixa Tem launches credit for individuals and companies; compare rates

Caixa launched this Monday, 27, a line of microcredit (small amounts) with interest of 3.99% per month through the Caixa Tem application. According to the financial institution, up to 100 million people will be able to take out the loan, with amounts ranging from R$300 to R$1,000, with payment in up to 24 installments.

The client will take out credit through the cell phone, in the Caixa Tem application, which was created in 2020 for the government to pay for emergency aid.

The bank will offer two types of loan: the first is suitable for personal expenses, while the second will be for investment in business or ventures. The amounts released will take into account the financial history, user registration and credit rating.

According to the Central Bank, the average interest rate on personal credit is 5.03% per month, 80.2% per year. In other words, with interest of 3.99% per month, Caixa Tem’s credit is below the market average.

On the other hand, microcredit lines for companies are nothing new in the market and are already offered by other institutions, such as Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Itaú Unibanco and Santander. See below how each institution works:

Personal loan

For those who want to take out a personal loan, the interest rates are usually much higher than those presented by Caixa Tem. According to Procon-SP, the average personal loan rate in the main banks is 6.29% per month (data from July/2021).

The amounts made available depend on the customer’s relationship with financial institutions. Therefore, in this case, there is a requirement to have a bank account. Check the conditions below:

Itaú Unibanco

From 1.37% to 8.35% per month, with up to 60 months to pay

Bank of Brazil

From 2.81% to 5.89% per month, with up to 72 months to pay

Santander Bank:

From 1.49% to 12.4% per month, with up to 60 months to pay

Bradesco Bank

From 6.00% to 8.99% per month, with up to 48 months to pay

Federal Savings Bank

From 1.59% per month, with up to 60 months to pay

Microcredit for companies

Itaú Unibanco

Loan amount: from BRL 400.00 to BRL 20,300.00

Payment term: up to 15 months

Interest rate: up to 3.79% per month

Conditions: as it is aimed at micro-entrepreneurs (MEI), Itaú requires that the person be over 18 years of age, have the company for at least six months and maximum income of R$360 thousand per year.

Santander

Loan amount: up to R$ 60,000.00

Deadlines: up to 24 months

Fees: from 2.50% per month

Conditions: have business established for at least six months and do not need to be a bank customer

Bradesco

Loan amount: up to R$21,000.00

Payment term: up to 24 months

Interest rate: from 2.79% per month

Conditions: have a commercial activity with a maximum turnover of R$ 360 thousand per year.

Bank of Brazil

Loan amount: from BRL 600 to BRL 15,000.00

Payment term: up to 18 months

Interest rate: from 2.80% per month

Conditions: be an account holder, monthly income as an entrepreneur of up to BRL 30,000 or BRL 81,000 annually as a MEI and provide a personal guarantee from third parties

BNDES

Loan amount: up to R$20,000.00

Payment term: negotiable

Interest rate: up to 4% per month

Conditions: negotiated by the customer with the operator agent

Banco do Povo Paulista

Loan amount: from BRL 200 to BRL 21,000.00

Payment deadline: not informed

Interest rate: up to 0.8% per month

Conditions: the credit line is released to informal or non-formal entrepreneurs, of legal age, who participate in SEBRAE’s Quick Empreender training program.

Northeast Bank