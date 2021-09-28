Campo Grande expands 3rd dose for health workers aged 30 and over this Tuesday · Jornal Midiamax

Campo Grande continues the application of the 3rd dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus for the elderly from 60 years on this Tuesday (28). There is also application of the booster dose in health workers and the public was expanded to people over 30 years of age.

In the case of the elderly, to receive the 3rd dose, they need to have completed the vaccination schedule, that is, to have taken the two doses of the vaccine, by the 25th of May. For health workers, they must have taken D2 by March 28th. In addition, the application of the 3rd dose is available for immunosuppressed individuals aged 18 years and over.

For people with a high degree of immunosuppression, the interval for the booster dose should be 28 days after the last dose of the basic regimen. Sesau (Municipal Health Department) advises that the patient must present a medical report for one of the following conditions: severe primary immunodeficiency; chemotherapy for cancer; solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplant recipients using immunosuppressive drugs; people living with HIV/AIDS with CD4 <200 cells/mm³; use of corticosteroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for ≥14 days; use of immune response-modifying drugs; hemodialysis patients; patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases (rheumatic, auto-inflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases).

Also according to the calendar, those who received the first dose of Astrazeneca until the 29th of July can complete the vaccination cycle. Those who received Coronavac by 6 September or Pfizer by 7 September must also attend the posts.

Vaccination is carried out in the afternoon at the drive-thru at Ayrton Senna, UCDB, at Guanandizão, at Seleta and at health units. In the case of drives and Guanandizão, service continues until 10 pm.