Caraguatatuba starts multi-vaccination campaign for children and adolescents next week – Municipality of Caraguatatuba

Under the guidance of the Ministry of Health, the Municipal Health Department carries out, from October 1st to 29th, a multi-vaccination campaign for children and adolescents from zero to 15 years old.

The campaign is focused on protecting against vaccine-preventable diseases such as polio, measles, mumps and rubella, hepatitis and HPV. It will also help to expand vaccination coverage in the municipality.

All vaccines, specific for children and adolescents, will be available in all Basic Health Units (UBSs), except Tabatinga, during the entire period of the campaign, from Monday to Friday.

It is important to emphasize that, due to holidays and optional points, the opening hours of health facilities can be changed. See.

According to the Department of Health, parents and guardians who are not available during the weekdays can take children and adolescents to be vaccinated on the D-day of the campaign. It will be held on October 16th (Saturday), from 8am to 5pm.

Training for professionals in vaccine rooms

Technicians and nursing assistants who are working in the vaccine rooms of health facilities will undergo training, promoted by the Epidemiological Surveillance, this week.

Altogether, there will be 40 professionals distributed over two days (28 and 29 September). According to the Department of Health, most of them were recently hired for the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, so there is a need for training.

With the training, the folder hopes to standardize the service. A kind of recycling for the old ones and learning for the new ones.