Carille needs “injection of spirit” for Santos’ cast to recover – 28/09/2021

Coach Fábio Carille will need an “injection of spirit” at Santos to recover the squad after the defeat against Juventude, in a 3-0 defeat, last Sunday (26), in the Brazilian Championship.

The result, in fact, did not fully represent Santos’ performance that afternoon. Carille managed to field a structured, offensive, organized and dangerous team. So much so that the first stage was the fish’s superiority.

There were several finishes on goal, but sometimes the last pass didn’t fit. Juventude suffered, especially goalkeeper Douglas, who was very much in demand. At the time, Santos seemed much closer to opening the score, but a gap was enough for the game to turn around.

The aerial ball returned to be the Santos weak point. Wagner Leonardo rose, but not enough to stop Ricardo Bueno from opening the scoring. After the first goal, Santos was not the same. He was exposed and surrendered to deficiencies.

Carille, by the way, intensely trained the aerial ball during the week so as not to take risks, but insecurity wore out the players, who were no longer able to impose the game. There were mistakes after mistakes. The defeat was decreed 3-0, but in the first goal suffered the fish’s posture was already a given game.

The “wasteland” climate penetrated the environment. The return home, even, was dominated by absolute silence. To the point where you can hear breathing. Tense to be far from the goal, players completed ten games without winning. They’ve been there for four without shouting a goal.

With no leaders on the field, Carille is taking the reins on a daily basis. According to the UOL Sport, the idea is to carry out new tests this week. Shake up the group, raise awareness of responsibility. Jobson, for example, can train between the starters, Madson should return to the right flank, while the attack may have Tardelli as a novelty.