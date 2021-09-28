Carla Diaz emphasizes the importance of essays on Richthofen Case films

the heart of so much The Girl Who Killed Her Parents how much the boy who killed mine Country is the troubled relationship of Suzane von Richthofen (carla diaz) and Daniel Cravinhos (Leonardo Bittencourt), in mirrored scenes that illustrate the differences between their versions of the murders of Manfred and Marisia, the girl’s parents. In an interview with Omelet, Diaz revealed that some of these passages in the film took definitive form only in the rehearsals for the scenes, going beyond what was in the script written by Ilana Casoy and Raphael Montes.

“The process of building the character together with our director was very important, Mauricio Eça, and the Larissa Bracher, our actor coach”, explained the actress. “A lot of the scenes you see in the movie came from rehearsals, and maybe they weren’t even scripted in exactly that way. [a preparação como os personagens] was essential for us as [ferramenta no] artwork“.

Diaz also spoke more about the challenges of production, highlighting the passage of time in the films. Suzane and Daniel dated for three years before the crimes happened, and the trial was only closed four years after the deaths of Manfred and Marisia. “It was very challenging to build these characters, mainly due to the passage of time. The court, for example, has a great distance from the period, that’s why I say that we end up playing three characters. It’s not just the personalities. that change [de versão para versão], but there is also this maturation”, concluded.

The actress had previously talked about the “three versions” of Suzane who plays in The girl and The boy. “It was like I played three versions of her, because we have two films that tell the same case, under two different eyes, except that in one of them, we have the character narrating in court. In other words, the court is years later, with a different perspective, so I think this character also ends up taking a different approach”, he added.

Focused exclusively on versions by Daniel Cravinhos and Suzane von Richthofen, each feature is approximately 80 minutes long and tells a different point of view of the couple’s history. The scripts are based on information contained in the case file that ended with the conviction of the two for the death of Suzane’s parents.

According to the film’s creative team, the decision to launch two productions was the solution found so that the material is faithful to what is narrated in the documents. The initial plan was for both films to be shown in alternate sessions in the same movie theaters, what was discarded with the covid-19 pandemic.

The production of the films has nothing to do with Suzane Von Richthofen and Daniel Cravinhos and is based entirely on the testimonies in the case file. As a result, they received no production money and will not receive anything after release.

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Fatherss have direction from (Apnea and Carousel) and script signed by Ilana Casoy, criminologist, writer and greatest expert in serial killers do Brasil, together with Raphael Montes, Brazilian writer of detective literature.

The cast still brings Allan Souza Lima, Kauan Ceglio, Leonardo Medeiros, Vera Zimmermann, Augusto Madeira, Debora Duboc, Marcelo Várzea, Fernanda Viacava, Gabi Lopes and Taiguara Nazareth. For the role of Suzane, Carla Diaz stated that was inspired by productions such as Mechanical Orange and The Silence of the Lambs.