Cash changes calendar and sweepstakes will be Tuesday and Thursday

The next Mega-Sena draw will be the contest 2413 and takes place tomorrow, Tuesday (28), from 8 pm (Brasilia time). The prize is accumulated and the player who hits the tens can earn R$ 10 million.

This week Caixa holds the Mega Sena de Primavera, which will have three draws for the modality, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. On predetermined dates throughout the year, there is an extra extraction each week to adjust the number of the Mega da Virada contest, which must end in 0 or 5.

Mega-Sena 2412

The Mega-Sena steering wheel is composed of 60 tens and the player can score from six to 15, manually or randomly – by the system. A single bet with six numbers costs R$4.50, but if you have more numbers, in this scenario, the value can reach R$22,500.

The probability of a person winning the Mega-Sena 2412 jackpot by hitting the six tens with the single game is one in over 50 million. But the modality also awards bets that match five and four numbers and, in these ranges, the chance increases to, respectively, 154.5 thousand and 2.3 thousand.

If there is no winner in any range, the value accumulates for the next contest, in the respective prize range. Be sure to check your betting slip.

You can receive your prize at any accredited lottery outlet or at Caixa branches. If the gross prize is greater than R$1,903.98, payment can only be made at Caixa branches, upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and original and winning bet receipt.

