CCXP announces dates and ticket prices for 2021 and 2022

THE CCXP open, next time wednesday (29), the pre-sale for the festival’s biggest ever physical edition, the CCXP22, and for the virtual edition of CCXP Worlds 21.

Pre-sales will be available for Santander credit card holders and for those who purchased the DIGITAL, HOME and EPIC Experience packages last year. These audiences will have exclusive access to tickets until 23:59 on the day October 14 – in day 15, CCXP opens the general sale.

Also on the 15th, the public will be able to register for free to access the platform of the CCXP Worlds 21, which takes place this year on December 4th and 5th.

In this initial period of sale, tickets for CCXP 22 will be available in special values ​​and payment terms – which will continue until the day December 6th, or while tickets available for this special lot last. For more information, visit the festival’s website.

CCXP22 Tickets and Values

For the biggest CCXP of all time, the public will be able to choose between the four forms of credentials traditionally offered by the organization: the daily ticket and the four-day packages, the EPIC Experience and the FULL Experience.

Those interested in getting to know the festival’s backstage and participating in lectures and meetings with the main names in the entertainment market will be able to experience the UNLOCK CCXP, a package aimed at industry professionals.

Both FULL Experience and UNLOCK CCXP, as they have a very reduced audience capacity, will not have pre-sales and can be purchased from October 15th.

There will be no convenience fee. Buying until December 31 of this year, the fan will have a discount on shipping – instead of R$ 25.00, they will pay only R$ 21.00. Credentials will be delivered from August 2022, regardless of the time of purchase.

For customers with a Santander credit card and those who purchased the EPIC Experience ticket last year, all the credentials available in the pre-sale will have a 10% discount on the full amount and may be paid in up to twelve installments. Those who purchased the DIGITAL Experience in 2020 will have access to pre-sales at the regular price of the special lot.

All fans who purchase any ticket for the 2022 edition will receive a CCXP Worlds 21 DIGITAL Experience credential as a gift. Check the price list below:

Daily ticket – Thursday: BRL 200 (full, pre-sale), BRL 130 (social entry, pre-sale), BRL 100 (half price, pre-sale), BRL 220 (full, regular sale), BRL 140 (down payment social, pre-sale), BRL 110 (half price, pre-sale)

BRL 200 (full, pre-sale), BRL 130 (social entry, pre-sale), BRL 100 (half price, pre-sale), BRL 220 (full, regular sale), BRL 140 (down payment social, pre-sale), BRL 110 (half price, pre-sale) Daily ticket – Friday: BRL 260 (full, pre-sale), BRL 160 (social entry, pre-sale), BRL 130 (half price, pre-sale), BRL 300 (full, regular sale), BRL 180 (down payment social, pre-sale), BRL 150 (half price, pre-sale)

BRL 260 (full, pre-sale), BRL 160 (social entry, pre-sale), BRL 130 (half price, pre-sale), BRL 300 (full, regular sale), BRL 180 (down payment social, pre-sale), BRL 150 (half price, pre-sale) Daily ticket – Saturday: BRL 400 (full, pre-sale), BRL 230 (social entry, pre-sale), BRL 200 (half price, pre-sale), BRL 440 (full, regular sale), BRL 250 (down payment social, pre-sale), BRL 220 (half price, pre-sale)

BRL 400 (full, pre-sale), BRL 230 (social entry, pre-sale), BRL 200 (half price, pre-sale), BRL 440 (full, regular sale), BRL 250 (down payment social, pre-sale), BRL 220 (half price, pre-sale) Daily ticket – Sunday: BRL 400 (full, pre-sale), BRL 230 (social entry, pre-sale), BRL 200 (half price, pre-sale), BRL 440 (full, regular sale), BRL 250 (down payment social, pre-sale), BRL 220 (half price, pre-sale)

BRL 400 (full, pre-sale), BRL 230 (social entry, pre-sale), BRL 200 (half price, pre-sale), BRL 440 (full, regular sale), BRL 250 (down payment social, pre-sale), BRL 220 (half price, pre-sale) Ticket – 4 days: BRL 1,060 (full, pre-sale), BRL 580 (social entry, pre-sale), BRL 530 (half-price, pre-sale), BRL 1,180 (full, regular sale), BRL 640 (down payment social, pre-sale), R$ 590 (half price, pre-sale)

BRL 1,060 (full, pre-sale), BRL 580 (social entry, pre-sale), BRL 530 (half-price, pre-sale), BRL 1,180 (full, regular sale), BRL 640 (down payment social, pre-sale), R$ 590 (half price, pre-sale) EPIC ticket: BRL 1,800 (pre-sale), BRL 2,000 (normal sale)

BRL 1,800 (pre-sale), BRL 2,000 (normal sale) FULL ticket: BRL 12,000 (normal sale)

BRL 12,000 (normal sale) UNLOCK Ticket: BRL 2,000 (normal sale)

CCXP Worlds 21

In 2021, CCXP Worlds, the festival’s virtual edition, will make available to the public three different types of tickets. OFREE requires only one registration for free access to the event; the DIGITAL Experience, which is paid, offers unlimited access to the event’s content, in addition to a digital credential; and the HOME Experience, which is also paid and the fan receives at home a kit with physical credentials, a cord, door tag, pin and stickers from CCXP Worlds.

The two paid options can be purchased in the pre-sale that runs until October 14th. The first thousand tickets in the Digital Experience category purchased by Santander credit card holders will be free. Afterwards, a 50% discount will be applied in the DIGITAL Experience category and 30% in the HOME Experience for those who use the Santander credit card for the purchase. In both cases, there will be a limit of up to four tickets per CPF and the amount can be paid in up to three interest-free installments.

Check prices: