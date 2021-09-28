Central Bank authorizes operation of Caixa Econômica brokerage | Companies

The Central Bank granted operating authorization for the Caixa Distribuidora de Bonds e Valores Mobiliarios (DTVM), a brokerage firm that will be responsible for the administration and distribution of investment products . The headquarters will be in São Paulo (SP) and the capital will be R$ 50 million. The controller is Caixa Econômica Federal.

In August, in the release of the results for the second quarter, the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, stated that the bank intends to make the IPO of its manager at the beginning of next year. According to him, the company was already fully structured, but it still depended on the approval of the Central Bank, which was expected soon.

After BC’s approval, Caixa should take about 20 days to migrate all funds to the new company. At the time, Guimarães stated that the asset has grown strongly, with 426 funds and R$ 693.9 billion in assets under management, which makes it the fourth largest manager in the country.

“The asset will only have the liquid funds, and the problematic funds, which are subject to legal discussion due to problems of previous administrations, will continue with Caixa”, commented the executive at the time.

According to him, in exchange for opening new branches in cities with more than 40,000 inhabitants, Caixa is negotiating with city halls and demanding that they transfer the administration of their funds and payrolls to the bank. Thus, this should generate an increase of “tens of billions of reais” in Caixa Asset’s funds.