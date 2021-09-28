Central Bank considered raising interest rates by more than 1 point, show Copom minutes

(Beto Nociti/BCB)

BRASÍLIA, Sept 28 (Reuters) – The Central Bank considered raising interest rates beyond the 1-point adjustment it ended up adopting, but reached the conclusion that the dose was adequate to ensure the convergence of inflation to the target in 2022 while evaluating with more caution the state of the economy after the impact caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

“The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) assessed the costs and benefits of accelerating the rate of interest rate hikes,” brought the Copom minutes published on Tuesday, pointing out that three considerations were taken into account.

First, the BC assessed that the adjustment cycle stage is characterized by an already effectively contractionary monetary policy.

Second, the monetary authority pointed out that simulations with interest rate hikes that maintain the current pace of adjustment, but consider different terminal rates, suggest that the current pace of rise in the Selic is sufficient to reach a significantly contractionary level and ensure the convergence of the inflation to the 2022 target, despite the asymmetry in the balance of risks.

“Finally, the weight of volatile items in the revisions of short-term inflation projections and the unprecedented nature of the post-pandemic economic readjustment process reinforce the benefit of accumulating more information on the state of the economy and the persistence of current shocks”, he highlighted the document.

Last week, the BC increased the basic interest rate by 1 percentage point, to the level of 6.25% per year, and indicated that it should repeat the dose at the next Copom meeting, in October, seeking to advance into “contraction territory” by continuing its aggressive monetary tightening cycle to tame inflation.

