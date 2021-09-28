challenging scenario does not take discounts of up to 90%; see which ones to have, according to Inter

You real estate funds, particularly bricks, once again fell in September, reflecting higher market interest rates and lower expectations of economic growth in the coming months. In the year, the Ifix accumulates fall of 5%.

According to the Interresearch, the higher interest premium in the market, due to greater risk aversion, has had a negative impact on fund quotas and some sectors still suffer from vacancy and slow rent recovery.

“In the short term, we do not foresee a significant reduction in market interest rates, given the uncertainties in the political and fiscal scenario, however, brick FIIs are currently trading with significant discounts, which vary between 75% and 90% in relation to the book value ”, he argues.

The broker says that the expected real return in some cases reaches 9% and the correction for inflation should come gradually as contracts are renewed with the resumption of the sectors most affected by the crisis.

“We remember that volatility is inherent in the REITs market and investors must maintain a longer investment horizon for the allocation that we consider strategic in this asset class”, he points out.

For the September portfolio, Inter maintained the same portfolio, with shopping malls and slab funds negotiating with significant discounts.

“But the prospect of recovery remains as mobility returns to normal patterns and service and retail activities are resumed,” he argues.

The negative highlight in the last two months was the performance of funds of funds, which accumulates a decrease of 17% on average in the year and trades between 85% and 90% of the equity value, which is the value of the shares of funds that make up the portfolio, argues.

Receivables FIIs, on the other hand, continue to perform relatively better, however, KNIP11 is realized in the month and is once again traded at close to 100% of its book value.

See the portfolio: