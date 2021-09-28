Changing the screen of iPhones 13 “kills” the Face ID – MacMagazine

If you happen to break your stunning Super Retina XDR screen iPhone 13, it’s quite likely that you’ll have to deal with an extra headache, as, apparently, replacing the display on new devices “kills” the face ID — even when genuine parts are used.

That’s what the YouTube channel points out Phone Repair Guru, whose latest video shows the replacement of an iPhone 13 screen.

As you can see in the video, if the iPhone 13‌ display is replaced by a non-genuine one — or even a display from another iPhone 13‌ —, Face ID stops working. More precisely, after installation, iPhone displays an alert that “Face ID is not available” when performing initial device setup.

While this was completely predictable regarding the use of a non-genuine part, it’s a surprise that the screen on another iPhone 13 doesn’t work properly either. On the other hand, this rules out the possibility of improper installation, since if the original screen is replaced with the original iPhone 13‌, the Face ID will work again.

This could mean that there is a step in the repair process that must be performed to allow the display to work with a particular repaired iPhone — and it’s a step that Apple Authorized Repair Services can perform, but not third parties.

Although replacing the screen on iPhone 13s is problematic, repairs can still be made to the connected components — including the microphone, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor.

We’ll take a closer look at the insides and potential repair issues of new iPhones when iFixit releases its teardown complete—probably this week.

via 9to5Mac