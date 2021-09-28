Check out Andreas von Richthofen’s testimony in a trial that convicted Suzane in 2006; see what he said to the judge

On July 18, 2006, no testimony in the Brazilian court drew as much attention as that of a young blonde with a rocker look, taken at the Barra Funda Forum, in São Paulo. At that moment, all attention was turned to Andreas von Richthofen, who, four years earlier, had seen life change, after his sister, Suzane, engineered the death of his parents, Manfred and Marísia. Nineteen years after the brutal crime, the case resurfaces with the release of the films “the girl who killed her parents” and “The boy who killed my parents.” Suzane’s sentence to 39 years in prison, Andreas was responsible for denying his own sister.

According to a Folha de São Paulo report the day after Andreas’s testimony, the young man, who was studying at the University of São Paulo (USP), wore “unshaven beard, long hair, wearing cargo pants, a wool blouse and sneakers” . Bonito, according to prosecutor Nadir de Campos Júnior, “the girls in the audience” were commenting on his appearance. The speech was an attempt to make the boy more comfortable, according to the report. Soon, the biggest victim of the whole crime started talking and didn’t spare her sister.

Andreas, who asked to testify without Suzane, Daniel and Cristina Cravinhos, made it clear that he did not believe in Suzane’s regret and that he did not forgive her. He also dismissed the idea that she would give up her parents’ inheritance. Andreas actually laughed when Suzane’s defense attorney said the young woman would sign a document giving up her share of the fortune left by the engineer and the doctor.

According to Andreas, who was 16 years old at the time of the crime, it was Daniel – his former model airplane instructor – who initiated him into using marijuana. He also narrated that he was very attached to his sister, before his parents died.

Heritage

Much of Andreas’ testimony, which lasted 3 hours in total, was about the family’s fortune. He classified Suzane’s request as “clowning” who, from within the jail, ordered a general count of the products that were in the von Richthofen’s mansion. “Cherry, crockery, sofas, beds” were counted at the girl’s request. He also warned that his sister had maneuvers to prevent him from receiving the life insurance money made by the father for the children.

Suzane lied

Andreas denied his sister on at least one major crux: drug use. In the testimony, the young man said that Suzane did not seem drugged on the night of the crime. He had been with her before the murders (when Suzane took him to a cafe to get him out of the house) and afterward, when the imam picked him up at the establishment and they returned home. On the contrary, Suzane said she was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the crime.

Andreas Albert von Richthofen was 16 years old at the time his parents were murdered Playback / Internet

no aggression

Also according to Andreas, contrary to what the accused would have us believe, Manfred was never an aggressive father neither with them nor with his wife, Marísia.

Manipulation

Suzane’s brother said that the blonde was also emotionally blackmailing him. He said that he even visited his sister several times in prison, that he questioned her about the reason for the crime, but that she was crying and did not talk about it. “One day, I went to meet my sister in the penitentiary and she made me write this note,” he said in reference to a message from him to her on July 22, 2003, where he wrote: “Dear Su! I miss you so much. You know I haven’t come to see you because my uncle forbade me to come see you. You know I’m against that. I’m also against the inheritance exclusion process. I’m still on your side. A kiss.”

According to Andreas, “It was another emotional blackmail. She said that if she didn’t have the right to the inheritance, she couldn’t pay lawyers. That she would be abandoned and would have no one to defend her.” Over time, “the figure began to drop slowly, and I didn’t want any more contact”, the boy said.

Where is Andreas?

THE Andreas’s last appearance was in 2017, when he was caught under the effects of narcotics, trying to climb over the wall of a residence in São Paulo.