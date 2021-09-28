Check out the full festival schedule

The Jaguariúna Rodeo announced today the event’s schedule, which returns in 2021 after being suspended last year due to the pandemic. The festival will run from November 26th to December 4th. During the four-day event, the organization expects an audience of 100,000 people.

Among the attractions are Barões da Pisadinha and Zé Vaqueiro with the hits “Tá Rocheda” and “Volta Comigo BB”, respectively. Managing Partner of the DVT Group, which organizes the event, Gui Marconi commented on the current festival scene with a little step:

The footsteps have long dictated the music scene in the northeast and I’m very happy that you’re with us right now! We are sure that, combined with the other rhythms and artists on the list, they will make this edition of the Jaguariúna Rodeo Festival unique. It will be historic.

Jorge and Matheus, who are already “from home” — the duo has been participating in the festival for 13 editions — are also confirmed. Gusttavo Lima, Marília Mendonça, Pedro Sampaio, Felipe Araújo, Zé Neto and Cristiano, Dennis, Henrique and Juliano, JetLag and Gustavo Mioto complete the line-up.

Tickets will go on sale from tomorrow (29), at 5pm. The event spaces are divided between Arena, Premium Track, Super Bull Box, Open Super Bull and Brahma Box.

security protocols

Due to the pandemic, it will be mandatory to present proof of vaccination against covid-19 at the entrance to the festival. So far, there is no information about the mandatory use of masks within the event.

“The mask and other protocols can be announced, but the organization is evaluating with the bodies,” informed the Jaguariúna festival’s press office.

Last year, the event was suspended because of the pandemic. Those who bought tickets had the possibility of transferring them to the 2021 edition. The organization estimates that approximately 10,000 people will use the tickets purchased in 2020 in the next edition.

See the attractions of Rodeo de Jaguariuna. The dates for the presentations are yet to be confirmed.

Felipe Araújo

Joe Cowboy

Gusttavo Lima

Barons of Pisadinha

Ze Neto & Cristiano

Dennis DJ

Henrique & Juliano

Jorge & Matthew

JetLeg

Marília Mendonça

Gustavo Mioto

Pedro Sampaio

Jaguariuna Rodeo Festival

Date: 26th, 27th of November and 3rd and 4th of December

Address: Av. Antártica, 1530 – Santa Úrsula, Jaguariúna – SP, 13820-000

Rating: 18 years old

Tickets: totalacesso.com